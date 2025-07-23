"Got fined $500 for this TikTok": Sophie Cunningham sends a pointed shot at WNBA's priorities amid tense CBA negotiations

Sophie Cunningham's latest X post poked fun at the WNBA. The Indiana Fever guard mocked the league amid ongoing CBA negotiations and a possible lockout looming over the organization.On Wednesday, Cunningham shared a TikTok video of herself on her X account. The video featured the Fever guard syncing her lips and acting out the lyrics of Sabrina Carpenter's &quot;Manchild.&quot; The reel had a template reading &quot;some refs.&quot;In the post's caption, Sophie Cunningham claimed that the league fined her for that TikTok. She also took a dig at the league in the same caption.&quot;I got fined $500 for this TikTok 🤣🤣 idk why this is funny to me… like ok 👍🏼 you got it bud! Cause there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now,&quot; she wrote.The guard has become one of the biggest names in Indiana in her first season with the Fever. Her popularity has continued to grow among the fans since she stepped up for Caitlin Clark in a physical game against the Connecticut Sun. She has quickly become a fan favorite and is often referred to as the Fever's enforcer.Sophie Cunningham is 'not so sure' about the WNBA's expansion plans The WNBA has been tremendous growth in the last two years. The league developed from a cult following to mainstream media attraction in a short amount of time. Seeing this meteoric growth, the league has started to take steps in expanding and bringing women's basketball to more cities across the nation. This year, they added representation of the Bay Area by introducing the Golden State Valkyries as the newest expansion team. Toroto and Portland will also be entering the mix next season and the league plans to add three more cities, Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia by 2030. However, Sophie Cunningham is skeptical about the three new cities set to join the league in the next five years. Before her team's 74-59 win over the Lynx on Jul. 1, the Fever guard spoke her mind on the expansion decisions. &quot;I'm not so sure what the thought process is there, but at the end of the day, you want to make sure that you're not expanding our league too fast. I think that that's also another thing. It's kind of a hard decision-making situation. But man, I don't know how excited people are to be going to Detroit or Cleveland,&quot; She said. Earlier Sophie Cunningham had suggested that cities like Miami, Nashville or Kansas would have been better markets to explore. However, the league has remained adamant on expanding in cities with NBA teams as they will have the framework to help a new women's team smoothly enter the league.