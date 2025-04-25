"Got a NIL deal w/ adidas?": Indiana Fever veteran Sydney Colson poses hilarious question about Abdul Carter's dad iced out look at NFL Draft

Indiana Fever star Sydney Colson reacted to the looks of Abdul Carter's father at the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night. Carter, who played in college football as a defensive end for Penn State, was selected by the New York Giants as the third pick in the draft.

Ad

Carter's dad, Christopher Carter, was seen at the event with his son, both sporting iced chains together with their outfits. However, the older Carter was spotted wearing an Adidas logo-shaped chain, which sparked reactions online.

Ad

Trending

WNBA veteran Sydney Colson was one of those who noticed the chain worn by Carter's dad, and she eventually took to X to react.

"Abdul Carter’s daddy got a NIL deal w/ adidas?? #nfldraft," she asked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Abdul Carter, a Philadelphia native who grew up a fan of the Eagles, was originally a linebacker during his first two years with the Penn State Nittany Lions before playing as a defensive end last season. Standing at 6-foot-3, the Giants likely see him becoming a dominant force in the NFL after an impressive third year in college, where he posted 12 sacks.

Sydney Colson revealed her true feelings about joining the Indiana Fever

Ahead of the 2025 league season, Sydney Colson swapped Las Vegas for Indianapolis to link up with Caitlin Clark and company. The veteran guard spent three seasons with the Aces, where she won the championship in two consecutive years (2022 and 2023).

Ad

During her announcement by the Indiana Fever in February 2025, Colson revealed her reasons for choosing the franchise over others.

"I am very excited for this new opportunity with Indiana," she said. "I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them. I’m excited to be a part of the vision that the staff has for this team, and I’m ready to get to work."

Since being drafted as the 16th pick by the Connecticut Sun in the 2011 WNBA draft, the 35-year-old has come a long way in professional basketball. She has reached the playoffs five times and brings a wealth of experience to Indiana. Now, she hopes to start the 2025 season positively with new head coach Stephanie White.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More