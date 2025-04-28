  • home icon
  "Got me right in the face": Caitlin Clark quips as Lexie Hull hits the 'bullseye' to win sticky hand challenge

"Got me right in the face": Caitlin Clark quips as Lexie Hull hits the 'bullseye' to win sticky hand challenge

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 28, 2025 14:41 GMT
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull were all smiles while taking on the &quot;sticky hands&quot; challenge (Image credit: Imagn)
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull were all smiles while taking on the "sticky hands" challenge (Image credit: Imagn)

Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and the rest of the Indiana Fever tipped off training camp on Sunday after a busy offseason resulted in a major roster overhaul. The 2012 WNBA champions are considered a potential contender in the upcoming season, and the spirits are high after Day 1 of training camp.

Clark and Hull were pitted against each other in the "sticky hands" challenge. They competed to grab a series of pictures of their teammates with the famous sticky hands toy, with Hull ultimately winning.

It started at an easy level, with a picture of DeWanna Bonner. Hull easily stuck her hand to it and grabbed the picture. After Caitlin Clark accidentally dropped the second picture, Hull grabbed it too, taking a 2-0 lead.

Clark won the third level after Hull's hand broke. The fourth level, "impossible," featured a picture of CC. It took a while for the two guards, but Hull eventually got it, taking the third point and winning the challenge.

"Got me right in the face," Clark said as Hull celebrated. "Alright, 3-1, 3-1. She wins."
The Indiana Fever tipped off training camp with 15 players led by Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull. Newcomers DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson were among others.

They'll play three preseason games, starting on Saturday, May 3, against the Washington Wizards at home. The following day, they'll clash against the Brazil national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where Clark played for four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes. They'll close out the preseason against the Atlanta Dream on May 10 at Gateway Center.

The Fever's season opener will be a high-flying matchup against the Angel Reese-led Chicago Sky on May 17.

Aliyah Boston makes strong prediction for herself, Caitlin Clark ahead of 2025 season

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark were active during the first day of training camp. After Day 1 concluded, the former South Carolina star talked with the media.

When asked about what she expects to see in her second season playing with Clark, the 2023 Rookie of the Year didn't hold back.

"I think it’s gonna be better for the both of us," Boston told reporters. "We know exactly how we like to play, how we like to get the ball, what we like to do in transition, so I think it’s gonna be super easy because we’re gonna be able to flow right into it."
Indiana returned to the playoffs last season, led by Clark and Boston. They carry higher expectations this campaign, but they're not backing down from any challenge.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

