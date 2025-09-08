"Got my vote, for sure": Tamika Catchings declares $249,244 Fever star as her MVP and All-WNBA team

The Indiana Fever clinched their playoff spot with a win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday. Much of the credit goes to Kelsey Mitchell, with franchise legend Tamika Catchings labeling her the team’s MVP and worthy of an All-WNBA nod.In Caitlin Clark's absence, Mitchell has been the Fever's best performer and received huge praise from Catchings on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;Yes!!!!! Got my vote 🗳️, for sure!!! ❤️❤️🎉,&quot;she wrote.The former WNBA champion praised Mitchell by resharing the Fever’s post after their win over Chicago on Friday that backed her MVP case and All-WNBA nomination.&quot;Kelsey Mitchell for MVP &amp; All-WNBA 💥 a game-high 20 points and 8 assists from Kelz in our must-win victory against Chicago,&quot; the Fever wrote.Drafted by the Indiana Fever as the second pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Mitchell has shown steady growth each season, becoming a vital asset for the franchise alongside Clark. Earlier this year, she signed a one-year $249,244 contract, and the guard has delivered.Averaging 20.5 points and 3.5 assists per game, many continue to plead Mitchell's case for MVP. Although she's enjoyed a great season, the MVP race is in a two-horse race with A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier for the prize.Despite her slim MVP chances, Mitchell remains a strong candidate for an All-WNBA spot, with the three-time All-Star producing one of the finest guard seasons in the league. Carrying the backcourt through an injury-hit Fever campaign, Mitchell fully deserves recognition for her achievements.Indiana Fever's case for Kelsey Mitchell's MVP candidacy left her &quot;humbled&quot;Kelsey Mitchell has by far been the best player on the Indiana Fever this term, with the guard helping the qualify for the playoffs. The accomplishment hasn't gone unnoticed in the dressing room, with the Fever players donning T-shirts promoting Mitchell's MVP candidacy in August.During a post-game conference after the Fever's loss to the Lynx in August, Mitchell opened up on her team's show of support.&quot;Oh my goodness. I was taken aback. It was fun. It was funny. I was very humbled and grateful for my group,&quot; she said (8:22 onwards). &quot;That value means everything to me. Anybody who knows me knows I’m a loyal person, and I’m going to look at them as forever friends after something like that. So, it was big, but it was funny.&quot;Mitchell hopes to continue this form in the playoffs as the Fever look to win its second WNBA title.