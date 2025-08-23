  • home icon
  • "Gotta suck it up" - Lexie Hull makes her feelings clear about playing through tiredness amid injury crisis 

By Ubong Richard
Modified Aug 23, 2025 11:00 GMT
Lexie Hull makes her feelings clear about playing through tiredness amid injury crisis - Source: Getty

Lexie Hull delivered a career-best performance in the Indiana Fever’s 95-90 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. During the postgame press conference, she made her feelings known on playing more minutes amid the Fever injury crisis.

The former Stanford star asserted that when the team is short on players, everyone needs to step up, push through fatigue and do a bit more to make up for it.

"We're down people, so gotta suck it up, play a little tired a few minutes, so everyone's gotta do a little more."
Indiana is going through a rough patch with injuries. Star player Caitlin Clark has been out since mid-July due to a right groin injury. She also suffered a bone bruise in her left ankle during a solo practice session on Aug. 7 and her return timeline remains uncertain.

They’ve also seen season-ending injuries to key players. Aari McDonald, sidelined by a broken right foot; Sydney Colson, who suffered a torn ACL against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 7; and Sophie Cunningham, who recently suffered a torn MCL in her right knee during the Aug. 17 game against the Sun.

Despite their depleted roster, the Fever fought hard in the loss against Minnesota. Lexie Hull’s hot shooting, 23 points (a new career high) on 9-for-16 shooting, including 4-for-7 from the 3-point range and 1-for-1 from the free throw line. She also added four rebounds, two assists and two steals, playing 38 minutes.

What’s next for Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever?

Lexie Hull’s performance in the loss against the Lynx has solidified her role as a starter in Indiana’s rotation. Sophie Cunningham’s injury will only make her receive heavier minutes.

Lexie Hull #10 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball while being guarded by Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull #10 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball while being guarded by Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. - Source: Getty

Her shooting efficiency, 56.3% from the field and 57.1% from 3, further demonstrates her offensive potential when she finds her rhythm. Additionally, her defensive contributions (two steals) and willingness to guard multiple positions make her a valuable two-way asset and she may also serve as a go-to perimeter defender in tougher matchups.

The Fever currently sit at 19-17 and are battling to hold onto a top-eight playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Next up is a road matchup on Sunday versus the Minnesota Lynx, followed by a home game on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm.

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Veer Badani
