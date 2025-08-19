WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes shared an honest critique of Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston on Friday. The four-time WNBA champion expressed her feelings on the center, while offering high praise to guard Kelsey Mitchell amid Caitlin Clark's extended absence.

Ad

During an appearance on "The Women's Hoops Show," Swoopes discussed the Fever's playoff push without Clark, while getting honest about Boston's role.

"I feel like, Aaliyah Boston right now, I don't want to say she's in a slump, but I feel like Aaliyah is whether the refs are giving her the calls or not, I feel like Aaliyah has gotten in her own head in her own way with the referees and it's kind of taken her out of the way she plays," Swoopes said (41:31 onwards).

Ad

Trending

After reviewing Boston's play style, Swoopes praised guard Kelsey Mitchell, who signed a $249,244 contract with the Fever in February.

"Kelsey Mitchell, geez, I'm bowing down to you right now, cuz sis, you have been holding it down," Swoopes said (41:10 onwards).

Ad

Despite the Fever's injury problems, they are in playoff places. Indiana (19-16) is sixth in the standings and is on track to make consecutive playoff appearances. The Fever have been without Caitlin Clark since the All-Star break and recently lost Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald to season-ending injuries.

Despite Indiana’s mounting backcourt injuries, Kelsey Mitchell has carried the scoring, averaging 20.4 points and 3.4 assists per game. Despite Swoopes offered a candid assessment of Boston, the center remains integral to the Fever’s rotation, recording 15.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Ad

Sheryl Swoopes shares optimism for Indiana's playoff hopes despite Clark’s absence

Although expressing her concerns over Aliyah Boston and her trouble with the referees, Sheryl Swoopes remains confident over Indiana's playoff hopes. During her conversation on the podcast, the legend opened up on the Fever's optimistic performances despite Clark's absence.

"I think they have the pieces even if Caitlin doesn’t come back," Swoopes said (43:50 onwards). "It has been really impressive some of these wins that they have been able to get without her. And we look at, you know, how they finished off July. They were on a five-game winning streak and they were able to down teams like the Mercury, the Aces, the Storm."

Though she remains skeptical of Boston’s ability, the WNBA legend still expects the Fever to push deep into the season as the final weeks approach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More