“Great couple games for Caitlin Clark haters”: Dave Portnoy doesn’t sugarcoat in honest assessment of Fever superstar’s ongoing slump

Indiana Fever fan and Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy did not hold back when he assessed Caitlin Clark's recent dip in form. Portnoy shared his thoughts on Sunday about the Fever superstar on X.

He highlighted Indiana's struggles whenever Clark is not performing at her best. Portnoy also praised Aliyah Boston for delivering good performances during Clark's slump and motivated the Fever to get back their winning ways.

"CC Stat line doesn’t tell the story. Great couple games for Caitlin haters. As bad a half as I’ve seen her have. When she’s off it’s really hard for them to win. Turnovers. Bad shooting. The works. Lone bright spot. Aliyah was great. Gotta bounce back," Portnoy tweeted.

Clark has been struggling following her team's 88-71 win against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. The Fever have lost two straight games since.

She has not reached the 20-point mark in the last two matchups. Indiana suffered an 88-77 loss against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday, where she scored only 11 points. She went 3 of 14 and 0 for 7 from the 3-point line.

The Fever blew a first-half lead to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday and lost 89-81. Although Clark recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists, she had another bad shooting day. She went 7 of 20 and 1 of 10 from beyond the arc.

While Clark is struggling, Boston has stepped up to keep their team competitive. She has been the Fever's top scorer in the last two games. Boston scored 17 points against the Valkyries and 26 versus the Aces.

Caitlin Clark takes responsibility for Fever's 89-81 loss against the Aces

The Indiana Fever were the more dominant team during Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. They dictated the game's tempo and pace in the first half and had a six-point lead at halftime.

However, things went south for the Caitlin Clark-led team as the Aces turned the tide in their favor and walked away with a 89-81 victory. Clark and Boston attended the postgame conference, where the Fever star guard took responsibility for the loss.

"We've kind of just shot ourselves in the leg consistently doing that," Clark said (0:10). "We turned the ball over. We fouled a lot. Those are just easy points for them. I think that had 18 from our turnovers and that mostly falls on me."

Clark and Indiana will face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

