"Great players don't tell you that they're hurting" - Stephanie White opens up on Caitlin Clark’s quad injury as Fever brace for 2-week setback

On Monday, it was confirmed that Caitlin Clark suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be out for at least two weeks. The Indiana Fever star sustained the injury following Saturday's 90-88 loss against the New York Liberty. Clark played 38 minutes against the Liberty and had 18 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Ad

Fever coach Stephanie White addressed the setback as she confirmed it to the media. White said the star guard underwent an MRI scan, which determined the injury. The 47-year-old coach said she isn't sure when the injury occurred.

She told the media that the team would be cautious about addressing Clark's injury. White said she understands that most fans want to see her perform. However, she said she wants to make sure the current injury won't be a problem for the former Iowa star in the future.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, everyone wants to watch her play," White said via James Boyd on X. "But for me, it's maintaining perspective. It's making sure that we address this in a way that doesn’t affect long-term."

White also commented on how she appreciates Clark for approaching her about the setback.

"Sometimes, great players don't tell you when they're hurting," White added. "I'm glad that she did because we need to nip this in the bud."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark is set to miss the Fever's upcoming Wednesday game against the Washington Mystics. By the looks of it, the reigning 2024 Rookie of the Year could miss Indiana's next four games.

In four games this season, she is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists. Caitlin Clark has led her team to a 2-2 record. With her forthcoming absence, White will try to give others on the team a chance to play.

White thinks Caitlin Clark will benefit from her injury

Losing a team's best player isn't easy. Fortunately for the Indiana Fever, Stephanie White believes they are deep enough not to worry about losing Caitlin Clark temporarily.

Ad

White also said it could be an opportunity for the Fever star to learn the game from the sidelines. She also said that it could give her a coaching mindset.

"I also think it's a great opportunity for Caitlin to watch the game from the sideline and to grow in almost like a coaching kind of mindset and see some different things that we might be talking about on film, addressing in practice, to see it develop in live action," White said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

White is confident in their depth even without Caitlin Clark. In the first two games this season, the Fever didn't have Sophie Cunningham in the lineup due to an ankle injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More