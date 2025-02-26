"Guilty minds make guilt accusations" - WNBA fans react as A'ja Wilson's close friend questions Kristy Wallace's shocking decision to sit out

Earlier this week, one of A'ja Wilson's close friends made a bold claim against the Indiana Fever. In the aftermath of the accusation, WNBA fans continue to pour in with their thoughts on the situation.

After putting an end to their postseason drought last year, the Fever have been highly active this offseason. Following numerous notable additions to the roster, news emerged Tuesday of a new departure.

Veteran guard Kristy Wallace announced that she plans to forego the 2025 season. The former second-round pick spent the past two years with the Fever after coming over from the Atlanta Dream.

As of now, it has not been confirmed why Wallace wants to sit out this season. In the wake of this news, Wilson's friend took to social media with her thoughts. She finds it sketchy that healthy players are willingly sitting out, and implied that if it were the Aces instead of the Fever there'd be an investigation.

Following these remarks, WNBA fans online chimed in with their response to this bold claim.

Fans sounded off against him even more after news started circling that Wallace's absence might be connected to a death in her family.

"Another “you never know what someone may be going through”. Sometimes it’s best not to judge and be critical without having a chair at the table," one fan said.

"When her mom just died, like these people are foul and we’re just talking about basketball," another fan said.

"Someone tell him that Kristy Wallace's step-mom passed away from cancer." Said one fan.

While he uses the name Deloris on social media, the person behind the account is a man by the name of Michael McManus. Despite all the controversial remarks he has made online, A'ja Wilson has cited him as a close personal friend.

A'ja Wilson hoping to spend her entire career with the Las Vegas Aces

While her friend questions how the league views the Las Vegas Aces, A'ja Wilson has nothing but love for the franchise. Earlier this month, the superstar center gave her true feelings regarding her future in the WNBA.

Last week, Wilson was among those chosen for Women of the Year by Time Magazine. Along with this honor, the three-time MVP also sat down for an interview with the publication. A wide range of topics were discussed, with the Aces being a prominent talking point.

When asked if she would ever play for another WNBA team, A'ja Wilson stated that is something not totally in her control. However, if she had the choice, she'd like to spend her entire career with the franchise.

"We set the standard for the league to follow, and we put a lot of other franchises in the league on their heels," Wilson said. "If I could retire an Ace, I would love to. I don't see myself putting on any different jersey."

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2018, A'ja Wilson has blossomed into an all-time talent with the Aces. Along with leading the franchise to a pair of championships, she is a three-time MVP, six-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

