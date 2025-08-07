"Had the belt too loose" - Joe Budden fires off explosive WNBA theory on wild sex toy court row trends

The WNBA had another sex toy incident on Tuesday during the Indiana Fever-LA Sparks game at Crypto.com Arena. Former rapper and current podcaster Joe Budden made a shocking theory, which was a joke, about what's happening in the league.On the latest episode of The Joe Budden podcast, they were joined by the Club 520 podcast crew led by former NBA player Jeff Teague. One of the topics discussed was the green sex toys that have been flying around the WNBA. Tuesday's incident was the third one already, so the league has a security problem on its hands.Budden and the rest of the crew made light of the situation, joking about the security and how it might not be from the crowd. They insinuated that it might have come from one of the players, who could be wearing it as a strap-on, alluding to the possibility of its use.&quot;I wasn't sure somebody threw it,&quot; Budden said. &quot;Fell off the strap. B*tch had the belt too loose.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Joe Budden, Jeff Teague and the rest were just making jokes, it's understandable if some WNBA fans and even players would get offended by it. Nevertheless, the league has a problem on its hands if these kinds of incidents continue to happen.As mentioned earlier, there have already been three green sex toy-throwing incidents over the past two weeks. The first one happened on July 29 in Atlanta during the Dream's matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. It happened again on Aug. 1 in Chicago, this time with the Valkyries taking on the Sky.After a quiet few days, another green sex toy flew in Los Angeles on Tuesday. This time, Sophie Cunningham got hit. While the players laughed it off afterward, it's a security issue that needs to be taken care of. The league already announced the arrest of the perpetrator in Atlanta, named Delbert Carver.sash ᵕ̈ @sashsqaush111LINKmy girlfriend was one of two people that almost got hit by the green dildo at the liberty @ wings game😭There was also an alleged incident during the New York Liberty-Dallas Wings game in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. However, it didn't reach the court, and there's no concrete evidence that it happened.WNBA introduces new rule to prevent sex toys from being thrownAccording to Polymarket Sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, there was a &quot;no bag&quot; rule policy introduced during Wednesday's game between the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces at Chase Center. The Valkyries have been victims of two incidents in Atlanta and Chicago.Polymarket Sports @PolymarketSportLINKBREAKING: &quot;No bag policy&quot; has been implemented for tonight's WNBA game in an attempt to crack down on dildo throwers.