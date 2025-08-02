"Had her dancing out there": WNBA fans mock Sophie Cunningham as Paige Bueckers bamboozles Fever guard

Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham had her hands full after being tasked with guarding No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers in Friday's marquee game against the Dallas Wings. Cunningham fared decently, but had her low moments while trying to keep up with her counterpart. Bueckers' elite scoring ability and footwork gave her an advantage on multiple occasions. One of the top highlights of the night was that Bueckers bamboozled Cunningham despite a good defensive position in the fourth quarter. Isolated on the right wing in the midrange area, Bueckers got to her spot with a little drive by, hit the stepback, which got Cunningham in the air. The Wings star squeezed past her to score on her best move of the night.Bueckers finished with a team-high 22 points on 7 of 14 shots and 8 of 8 from the free throw line. While Bueckers won the mini duel, Cunningham and the Fever won the bigger battle, recording an 88-78 victory.Nevertheless, it didn't stop WNBA fans from lauding Paige Bueckers' impressive work against Sophie Cunningham. Sportscaster Chris Williamson also joined the conversation, saying:Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44LINKHad her dancing out thereOne fan mocked Cunningham, saying:lani @pb5iveLINKget her a mapppOne fan saidJust Ryan @P_or_NahLINKThat’s because Sophie is trash!Another added: 👑Queen Sofia👑 @srzballerLINKSHE CANT GUARD YOU PB5‼️‼️‼️One fan wrote:Anna The Ivorian ™️ @annatheivorianLINKGET HER PAIGE 😮‍💨😤Sophie Cunningham and Fever bothered Paige Bueckers and Wings with physicalityOne of the key reasons behind the Indiana Fever coming out on top against the Dallas Wings was their physicality. The Fever held the Wings to only 78 points because of it. Apart from Paige Bueckers, no other player on Dallas scored more than 10 points. Led by Sophie Cunningham at the point-of-attack, the Fever's defense suffocated the Wings with their physicality. Bueckers acknowledged it in the post-game media session, saying (via Wings reporter Dorothy J. Gentry):&quot;Yeah, it was a very physical game. I thought we only matched it starting in the fourth quarter. So, we can know that moving forward, (we have) to match that in all four quarters. &quot;Meanwhile, Wings coach Chris Koclanes also hailed the Fever's toughness, saying that's a &quot;great team to learn from.&quot; Koclanes said he was &quot;proud&quot; of the Wings' effort in the fourth quarter, but they need to bring it from the tipoff next time.