  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NaLyssa Smith
  • "Had to get out of that toxic team" - WNBA fans ride behind resurgent NaLyssa Smith after dropping playoff career high against Fever

"Had to get out of that toxic team" - WNBA fans ride behind resurgent NaLyssa Smith after dropping playoff career high against Fever

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 24, 2025 06:57 GMT
WNBA fans ride behind resurgent NaLyssa Smith after dropping playoff career high against Fever. (Photo: IMAGN)
WNBA fans ride behind resurgent NaLyssa Smith after dropping playoff career high against Fever. (Photo: IMAGN)

NaLyssa Smith finally had her redemption game against her former team, the Indiana Fever, in Game 2 of the 2025 WNBA semifinals on Tuesday. Smith's performance for the Las Vegas Aces was praised by fans online since the series is now tied at 1-1 heading into Indianapolis.

Ad

The former number two pick finished the game with a playoff career high of 18 points. She added seven rebounds, one assist and one steal, while going 7-for-9 from the field. He would have had more points if she hadn't missed five of her nine free throw attempts.

A'ja Wilson led the way for Las Vegas with 25 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks. The four-time MVP was simply unstoppable as the Aces dominated the Fever from start to finish to earn the 90-68 win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WNBA fans were happy to see the success of NaLyssa Smith, who spent the first three seasons of her career with the Indiana Fever. Smith was traded to the Dallas Wings in the offseason, reuniting her with girlfriend DiJonai Carrington. However, the Wings traded her to Las Vegas at the end of June.

Here are some of the comments about Smith's performance against Indiana.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

NaLyssa Smith was plagued by inconsistency during her final season with the Indiana Fever. It didn't help that the Fever fanbase was hostile toward her girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington, who had some physical matchups against Caitlin Clark.

Nevertheless, Smith has thrived in Las Vegas and was instrumental in the team's 16-game winning streak to finish the regular season.

NaLyssa Smith looking forward to her Indiana return

NaLyssa Smith looking forward to her Indiana return. (Photo: IMAGN)
NaLyssa Smith looking forward to her Indiana return. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever drafted NaLyssa Smith second in 2022 out of Baylor. Smith was with the Fever for three seasons, putting up career numbers in her second season. However, her role diminished in her third and final year there before getting traded to the Dallas Wings.

Ad

After her performance in Game 2, Smith told reporters that she's looking forward to returning to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He praised the Fever crowd for being loud, but it's something that she is excited about.

"I think it'll be cool," Smith said, according to the IndyStar. "They always have a great crowd. It's going to be different being on the other side of things, but I think we know how to weather storms. We've been in environments with big crowds already, so I think we'll be fine."

Game 3 of the Aces-Fever series is scheduled for Friday, while Game 4 is on Sunday. If there is going to be a Game 5, it will shift back to Las Vegas.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications