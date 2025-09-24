NaLyssa Smith finally had her redemption game against her former team, the Indiana Fever, in Game 2 of the 2025 WNBA semifinals on Tuesday. Smith's performance for the Las Vegas Aces was praised by fans online since the series is now tied at 1-1 heading into Indianapolis. The former number two pick finished the game with a playoff career high of 18 points. She added seven rebounds, one assist and one steal, while going 7-for-9 from the field. He would have had more points if she hadn't missed five of her nine free throw attempts. A'ja Wilson led the way for Las Vegas with 25 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks. The four-time MVP was simply unstoppable as the Aces dominated the Fever from start to finish to earn the 90-68 win. WNBA fans were happy to see the success of NaLyssa Smith, who spent the first three seasons of her career with the Indiana Fever. Smith was traded to the Dallas Wings in the offseason, reuniting her with girlfriend DiJonai Carrington. However, the Wings traded her to Las Vegas at the end of June. Here are some of the comments about Smith's performance against Indiana. Zulek K @jdjjdjjjenLINKShame 😂 Had to get out of that toxic team, after their fanbase tried to bully her gf. Kelsey Mitchell is the next to goJessie Musiole @JMusioleLINKWe see you, Lyss. Carry on!y gay tho? @Bruh__UGayLINKEverybody started thriving the second they left that middy queen down in Dallas. Carrington now Smith 😭😭😭 Paige &quot;I make no one better&quot; Bueckers LMAOOOG1YL @g1ylpsLINKIt’s beautiful to see her absolutely thriving!Avery @avzhcLINKNeed this in the next 2 games.S'HE WON M'VP ‼️ @PearlJewel73151LINKWhat former team??.... I erased everything before Dallas....as far as I'm concerned....it never happened. They tortured Lyss.NaLyssa Smith was plagued by inconsistency during her final season with the Indiana Fever. It didn't help that the Fever fanbase was hostile toward her girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington, who had some physical matchups against Caitlin Clark. Nevertheless, Smith has thrived in Las Vegas and was instrumental in the team's 16-game winning streak to finish the regular season. NaLyssa Smith looking forward to her Indiana returnNaLyssa Smith looking forward to her Indiana return. (Photo: IMAGN)The Indiana Fever drafted NaLyssa Smith second in 2022 out of Baylor. Smith was with the Fever for three seasons, putting up career numbers in her second season. However, her role diminished in her third and final year there before getting traded to the Dallas Wings. After her performance in Game 2, Smith told reporters that she's looking forward to returning to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He praised the Fever crowd for being loud, but it's something that she is excited about. &quot;I think it'll be cool,&quot; Smith said, according to the IndyStar. &quot;They always have a great crowd. It's going to be different being on the other side of things, but I think we know how to weather storms. We've been in environments with big crowds already, so I think we'll be fine.&quot;Game 3 of the Aces-Fever series is scheduled for Friday, while Game 4 is on Sunday. If there is going to be a Game 5, it will shift back to Las Vegas.