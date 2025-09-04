"Had each other to lean on" - Sonia Citron gets candid about special relationship with Kiki Iriafen on young Mystics team

Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are two of the best rookies in the league right now, and if not for Paige Bueckers, either of them would have been a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

Citron and Iriafen have single-handedly dragged the Washington Mystics out of mediocrity. Although they are out of playoff contention this season, the Mystics have a promising future with their new rookie duo leading the way.

The Mystics are holding the 10th place on the standings with a 16-25 record. Both the Washington rookies earned All-Star selection and played in the All-Star game this season.

On Thursday, Sonia Citron sat down with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina for an exclusive interview where she talked about her rookie season, her All-Star experience and more. During one segment of the interview, Citron talked about her relationship with Kiki Iriafen.

Ad

Trending

"We’re both in very similar positions. So to be able to go through this season together has been helpful," she told Sportskeeda.

"Oftentimes, we were going through the same things and the same struggles. So we had each other to lean on. I could talk to her and let her know how I feel, and she probably would understand and make me feel better in any kind of way. She was someone to talk to that really understands."

Ad

The Washington rookie revealed that she and Iriafen have grown close in their rookie season, as they both were able to help each other out during their struggles. Citron averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while Iriafen averaged 13.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assist per game this season.

"Doesn’t matter how they guard her": Kiki Iriafen speaks highly of Sonia Citron's season

As Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen grew close, traversing their rookie season together, their respect for each other grew even further. It wasn't just Citron who spoke highly of her fellow rookie teammate.

Ad

On Wednesday, Sporstkeeda's Mark Media published an exclusive interview with Kiki Iriafen, where the rookie forward expressed her thoughts on Sonia Citron's season.

"She’s incredible. She’s consistent night in and night out. It doesn’t matter how they guard her or however she is playing. She’s always the same. She’s a huge key for our team. She’s a great person even outside of all of that," Iriafen told Sportskeeda.

Later, Medina asked the Mystics forward to share her thoughts on Citron as a teammate, and Iriafen said similar things as her rookie teammate. She described Citron as supportive and helpful in navigating their first season together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More