Despite managing fluidity with their results and roster construction, the Washington Mystics found a source of stability not often associated with professional sports.

Ad

That pointed to Mystics rookie forward Kiki Iriafen and rookie guard Sonia Citron, who both landed WNBA All-Star berths through their rookie season despite the turbulence around them. The Mystics (16-25) enter Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Mercury (26-14) already eliminated from postseason contention, but they have optimism about next season mostly because of

Iriafen and Citron.

“At times, they speak like coaches. But for where Sonia and Kiki are, they’re a 10 out of 10 in terms of the professionalism and the want and coachability and the mental toughness,” Mystics coach Sydney Johnson said. “It’s been really, really challenging this year.”

Ad

Trending

After all, the Mystics have a seven-game losing streak partly after dealing strong talent to help their long-term future. Washington traded guard Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm for its 2026 first-round pick and forward Alysha Clark. The Mystics also dealt Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun for Jacy Sheldon and the right to a first-round pick swap in 2026.

Yet, the Mystics seem bullish about their future both because of their long-term planning and because of how well Iriafen and Citron have grown. Iriafen, whom the Mystics selected with their No. 4 pick, has set a franchise rookie record for most rebounds in a season and currently ranks third in her class in points per game (13.1) and first in rebounds (8.8). Citron has set a franchise record for most points in a rookie season and currently ranks second in scoring average (15.1) behind Dallas Wings rookie Paige Buckers (18.9).

Ad

“For them to keep playing really well and still manage the pressure and the ups and downs,” Johnson said, “the two of them are just special.”

Citron spoke to Sportskeeda about her breakout rookie season, her reaction to her All-Star nod and her bond with Iriafen.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

Why do you think you’ve had such an immediate impact your rookie season?

Ad

Citron: “Honestly, I think it’s just our coaches, our front office and our teammates putting us in a position to succeed. They’re giving us the confidence to go out there and play our game. So I would say it’s the people around me.”

What have they done to help you?

Ad

Citron: “From the beginning of training camp, they empowered us to feel confident. They let us know that it’s okay to make mistakes as long as you’re playing hard and you play through it. There’s going to be ups and downs, so don’t worry about that. Then, basketball wise, they are giving us the knowledge and everything that we need to get better every day. But confidence is the biggest thing for us.”

Ad

Kiki also shouted you out as someone that has helped her as a fellow rookie. What about for you?

Citron: “I feel the same way as Kiki. We’re both in very similar positions. So to be able to go through this season together has been helpful. Oftentimes, we were going through the same things and the same struggles. So we had each other to lean on. I could talk to her and let her know how I feel, and she probably would understand and make me feel better in any kind of way. She was someone to talk to that really understands.”

Ad

What are some notable examples of that?

Citron: “There isn’t just one. But I think in the first game, we were really nervous. We both had a little moment before the game. We were both praying. Then after they introduced us, we didn’t say too much. We just looked at each other as if, ‘Are you good?’ We just checked on each other. Knowing that I was going to take the court with her gave me a little bit of a boost and made me feel a little better. It’s just moments like that where we don’t have to say too much, but we know that we have each other’s back. At the end of the day, it’s going to be okay.”

Ad

How have you tried to help her?

Citron: “Obviously, we play different positions. But if I see something from the guard spot, if there is a pick-and-roll situation, I’ll say that ‘When I come off the pick, just know that I’m looking for you.’ It’s just things like that. There’s not much basketball advice. It’s more about trying to help her stay confident and help her through things, just like she does for me.”

Ad

What was your reaction when you learned you made the All-Star team this season?

Citron: “I was very, very, very shocked. It’s not something that I was expecting at all. It was pure shock.”

Why?

Citron: “Just coming into my rookie year, I didn’t really set any expectations on what I wanted to do. The biggest thing I did say was that I want to help my team in any way just to contribute and to help us win. All-Star and any of that was never on my radar. So that’s why I was surprised. I didn’t even think of it. Not that it wasn’t a possibility. But it wasn’t something that I was thinking about.”

Ad

What does it mean to you that you surpassed Chamique Holdsclaw as the Mystics’ highest scoring rookie in league history and that you also set a franchise record for most consecutive double-doubles as a rookie?

Citron: “It’s awesome. I’m definitely honored. I’m grateful for it. But at the same time, that’s not really something that I search for. I like to win. I like to win with my team and contribute in that way. But, of course, it’s awesome. It’s an honor. I’m very, very grateful for it.”

Ad

How have you deal with the ups and downs of this season with the losing as well as the two major trades (Brittney Sykes, Aaliyah Edwards)?

Citron: “It was difficult. I remember the first time it happened with ‘Slim,’ it was very difficult. Kiki and I talked about it. That was our first time dealing with a trade like that. We said, ‘This is definitely not college. This is really the ‘W.’ Things like that happen. So our coaches and our teammates did a really good job to let us know that ‘It’s okay to feel how you feel. Don’t try to hide it or sugarcoat. Feel it. It’s okay. But at the same time, know that it’s business and it happens. We still got work to do.’”

Ad

What do you expect you can do next season with how you build off your game?

Citron: “I just want to get better. I don’t want to set specific goals, other than being the best version of myself. I’ll do whatever I can in the offseason and work as hard as I can and just be better. I think I have a lot to get better at, so I’ll be working on that. I definitely want to work on my strength. I want to gain more muscle and speed. I want to work on ball handling and my shot release. Honestly, it’s everything. I don’t think there is one part of my game that I can say, ‘Oh, I’m good.’”

Ad

On that note, Coach Johnson praised you and Kiki for how coachable you are. Where does your coachability come from?

Citron: “In this sport, once I think I know everything then I think it’s time for me to quit. There’s never enough to take in. I want to be a sponge. I’m surrounded by greatness. I’m surrounded by people that have so much knowledge of the game. So I would be a fool not to listen and take that advice. They are trying to help me get better.”

Ad

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mark Medina Mark Medina is an NBA insider with Sportskeeda currently.



He has covered the NBA in various roles as a national writer with NBA.com (2021-2023) and USA Today (2019-2021) after serving as the Golden State Warriors beat writer for Bay Area News Group (2017-2019), Los Angeles Lakers beat writer for the LA Daily News (2012-17) and Lakers blogger with The Los Angeles Times (2010-2012). Medina also appears regularly on Fox Sports Radio, CBSLA, Spectrum SportsNet and FS1. Know More