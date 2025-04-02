"Had my legs feeling like noodies today" - Fever's Sophie Cunningham makes hilarious remark as she feels the heat of WNBA season prep

Sophie Cunningham was feeling the heat from her performance coach in preparation for her seventh season in the WNBA. Cunningham is back in the gym, but this time in Indiana as she enters her first year with the Fever. She was acquired by the Fever to provide Caitlin Clark with more help with an improved roster.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Cunningham shared a snippet from her Tuesday workout. She was in the gym with her performance coach, Annalise Mika, who was previously employed by Cunningham's previous team, the Phoenix Mercury.

The workout, which featured exercises to stabilize Cunningham's pelvis, was a little too much for the Missouri product. She even joked about having "noodle legs" at the end of their session.

"Had my legs feeling like noodles today," Cunningham wrote.

Sophie Cunningham shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @sophie_cham on IG)

The Indiana Fever acquired Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury this past offseason as part of a four-team blockbuster trade that also involved the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings. The Fever also received Jaelyn Brown in the deal, sending out the eighth overall pick in this year's draft and NaLyssa Smith.

Cunningham provides additional shooting and energy to the Fever team, led by Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and new coach Stephanie White.

The Fever were also active in free agency, bringing in veteran players such as DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner and Sydney Colson, who have a combined seven WNBA championships to their names. The team also brought back Kelsey Mitchell.

Sophie Cunningham ready to help Caitlin Clark and the Fever

Sophie Cunningham ready to help Caitlin Clark and the Fever. (Photo: GETTY)

Speaking to US Weekly, Sophie Cunningham was asked about her feelings about teaming up with Caitlin Clark. Cunningham is looking forward to sharing the court with the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year while also being excited to play with her new Indiana Fever teammates.

"I just feel like that if we can do that together, then great things are gonna happen," Cunningham said. "I'm gonna let (Caitlin Clark) be the star that she is, and she totally deserves it.

"If she needs me in the corner when I have a wide-open three, then I’ll be there to support her. I really am excited to get up there and play with her, play with Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner, and Natasha Howard. Our team is stacked, stacked!"

Cunningham even joked that she's the "Sabrina Carpenter" of the Fever, while Clark is the "Taylor Swift" of the team. CC, of course, is a huge Swiftie and has hung out with the pop star at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

