Phantom BC might not be having a great season debut at Unrivaled, but Brittney Griner gave their fans something to cheer for. Griner became the first player in league history to throw down a dunk, receiving a bunch of reactions on social media.

One of the reactions came from Angel Reese, who couldn't believe what she saw during the Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC game. Reese mentioned how Griner continues to have the skills to dunk the basketball despite more than 10 years and counting in the league.

"10 All-Star games later & she still dunking," Reese commented.

Brittney Griner responded to the Rose BC star's remarks, explaining that she had to make sure people still knew she could slam the rock.

"Had to let 'em know I still got it," Griner replied.

Brittney Griner replies to Angel Reese on Instagram. (Photo: @brittneyyevettegriner on IG)

Only a handful of players have dunked in the WNBA, and one of them was Brittney Griner. She has done it at different levels, from college at Baylor to her time with the Phoenix Mercury and now at Unrivaled.

Standing at 6-foot-9, it's not hard to see Griner dunking the ball on a regular basis. Still athletic at the age of 34, she had the hops to do it again years after her last throwdown.

But despite the highlight and historic play, Phantom BC came up short 92-79 against the Lunar Owls last Monday. Griner had 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks. Satou Sabally added 21 points and five rebounds, while Natisha Hiedeman contributed 20 points, three assists, and three rebounds.

Lisa Leslie comments on Brittney Griner's historic dunk for Unrivaled

Lisa Leslie comments on Brittney Griner's historic dunk for Unrivaled. (Photo: GETTY)

If anyone knows about historic dunks, it's Lisa Leslie. The LA Sparks legend is the first-ever player in WNBA history to dunk in a game back in 2002. Leslie was at Monday's game to witness Brittney Griner's slam and here's what she said about it:

"It was awesome," Leslie said, according to USA Today. "Just know, we are so happy to have you here at Unrivaled. You're not just back, you're back and better. ... You warm our hearts. It’s great to see you be able to finish out your career."

Griner won't be finishing her career with the Phoenix Mercury, having signed with the Atlanta Dream in free agency earlier this year.

