"Had the privilege of watching this badass play": Lindsey Vonn raves about Sabrina Ionescu's record-setting night in picture tribute

Sabrina Ionescu had a terrific performance on Thursday night, leading the New York Liberty to a big win against the LA Sparks. The star guard put on a season-high 31-point performance against the Californian team, powering the 93-80 win over their young opponents.

Fans hailed Ionescu over this performance and other star athletes showered her with praises, including Lindsey Vonn, a world-famous ski racer.

Vonn was in attendance for this game and after the match was over, she shared a heartfelt post to celebrate Ionescu's big night.

"Had the privilege of watching this badass play basketball in a packed stadium last night! The energy is different… you can feel it!🔥🏀 Women’s sports are freaking amazing!!💪🏻," Vonn captioned the post.

Trending

This comes after Ionescu went off on the Sparks, adding nine assists and two rebounds to her account. WNBA fans even said that she was what Caitlin Clark thought she would be.

Sabrina Ionescu had huge expectations entering the WNBA out of Oregon. The guard was seen as a generational talent given all the things she did in college and the people supporting her.

Ionescu has already played in the WNBA Finals but is yet to win the championship. She's formed a terrific duo with Breanna Stewart to make Liberty one of the best teams in the league this season with its 13-3 record.

They have a big chance to reach the promised land this campaign and if Ionescu keeps playing at this level, it'll be hard to beat them.

Sabrina Ionescu is a top-10 vote-getter ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game

Fans keep showing love to Ionescu's performances this season and the first return of fan voting for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game confirms how supportive they are of her. Just like her teammate Breanna Stewart, Ionescu is in the top 10 of vote-getters for this special event.

A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark have drifted away from the competition with 217,773 and 216,427 votes, respectively. But Ionescu is one of nine players with more than 100K votes.

Sabrina Ionescu currently ranks sixth in votes with 118,949 votes. The New York Liberty are having a sweet moment in the 2024 WNBA season and Ionescu has played a key role in that.

They have everything to compete for the championship again, although the dangerous LV Aces and Connecticut Sun aren't easy opponents for the postseason.