Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend Jalen Suggs sees their relationship as perfect fit for basketball romance drama sequel

Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs was in full support of girlfriend Hailey Van Lith at Monday's WNBA draft in New York. Suggs and Van Lith have been linked since 2021 but only confirmed their relationship this year. He was interviewed before the draft, confidently saying they could star in a sequel of a popular basketball movie.

In a short Q&A with The Score on X, formerly on Twitter, Suggs was asked questions about HVL, including starring in a possible sequel of "Love & Basketball." The Magic guard was confident they could do it, even reciting a famous line from the romantic basketball film.

"I'm down for 'Love & Basketball 2,'" Suggs said. "I'd play a little 1-on-1 with your heart. I think I could really deliver that line."

For those who don't know, "Love & Basketball" was a film released in 2000 starring Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan. It won Best Film in the 2001 Black Reel Awards, while Lathan was named Best Actress in the 2011 BET Awards for her performance.

It has become a cult classic in terms of basketball movies, though a remake or a sequel is not in the works due to how positively received it was back then. "White Men Can't Jump," another cult classic basketball film, was remade in 2023 and wasn't popular among fans.

In addition to the "Love & Basketball" question, The Score asked Jalen Suggs about who will win in a 1-on-1 game between him and Hailey Van Lith. Suggs didn't give a straight answer, leaving the result to the fans. He also said that a mixed team of himself and HVL could beat Paolo Banchero and Paige Bueckers in a 2-on-2 game.

Hailey Van Lith was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Sky, reuniting her with former LSU teammate Angel Reese. The Sky needed a point guard, and Van Lith grew as a player in her final and only season at TCU. She went from being a scorer to a solid playmaker under coach Mark Campbell.

Jalen Suggs and Hailey Van Lith have been rumored to be dating since 2021

According to People Magazine, Jalen Suggs and Hailey Van Lith have been linked since 2021. The couple has been very quiet about their relationship, only confirming it publicly this year. Suggs began appearing at TCU games and sitting alongside HVL's parents, Corey and Jessica Van Lith.

The Orlando Magic guard even went viral during the Sweet 16 when he chest-bumped Corey Van Lith after Hailey hit a huge 3-point shot against Notre Dame. Suggs was in New York for the draft, with the ESPN broadcast calling him HVL's boyfriend.

They are now official basketball royalty, with Suggs coming off his best season as a pro, though it was cut short by a knee injury in January. Van Lith will enter the WNBA as a rookie with the Chicago Sky and has a chance to earn a starting spot at point guard.

