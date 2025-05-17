Hailey Van Lith Stats Today: How did Sky rookie fare in her WNBA debut vs Caitlin Clark's Fever? (May 17)

Hailey Van Lith made her WNBA debut on Saturday against Indiana Fever. The Chicago Sky guard checked into the game with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter replacing Angel Reese. The game was well out of reach for the Sky with the Fever holding a 30 point lead (81-51).

In her brief stay on the court, she guarded Caitlin Clark for a couple of possessions before taking up the onus of scoring for herself with a 11-foot driving floating jump shot with 2:53 left in the game.

Van Lith's efforts were overshadowed by Clark who recorded the third triple-double of her career leading Fever to a commanding win.

