Hailey Van Lith stats tonight: How many points did Chicago Sky rookie score in her preseason debut vs Brazil (May 2)

Hailey Van Lith made her Chicago Sky debut on Friday during the team’s preseason matchup against the Brazil national team. Selected 11th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Van Lith didn’t start the game but made her first appearance off the bench in the second half.

Ad

The former LSU standout electrified the crowd as she scored her first basket for the Chicago Sky. The 5-foot-9 point guard drove aggressively into the paint, finished through contact and confidently sank the free throw to complete the three-point play.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

What stood out most about Hailey Van Lith’s debut was her command of the offense. She pushed the tempo in transition and delivered a pinpoint assist to set up a teammate, showcasing her court vision and playmaking instincts. Focused and determined, the Sky rookie played with intensity and purpose, her hunger evident in every possession.

Defensively, Van Lith embraced the challenge with grit, using her physicality to stay locked in on her assignments. Offensively, she continued to attack the rim with force, drawing multiple fouls and converting from the line with composure. It was a well-rounded performance that hinted at her potential impact this season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

In the third quarter, Hailey Van Lith played 5:43 minutes and scored seven points on 1 of 2 shooting from the floor. She shot 5 of 5 from the free throw line and recorded one assist and one steal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More