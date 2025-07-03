Hall of Famer Dick Vitale slams Caitlin Clark's WNBA peers for a lack of respect: "Lots of jealousy"

Caitlin Clark has played a major role in the WNBA's meteoric rise in the mainstream sports world. The Indiana Fever guard is arguably the single most popular women's player in the world right now and is a big reason arenas and stadiums are selling out for Fever games.

Ad

However, Dick Vitale doesn't think Clark is getting the respect she deserves from her peers. On Thursday, the Hall of Fame broadcaster criticized other WNBA players for disrespecting Clark's contribution to the league and the game.

"I feel strongly that various players don’t give Caitlin Clark the respect she deserves," Vitale told Front Office Sports. "What she has done to help the WNBA has been unbelievable. Think about it. PR excitement. Ticket sales. TV Ratings and interest. Salary increases. More charter flights than the past. Plus, she is so exciting to watch. Lots of jealousy."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vitale called Caitlin Clark the "best thing to happen" to the WNBA. He has been an avid spokesperson for the Indiana superstar amid the physical play she's dealt with this season.

"Take boxing classes": Ex-Laker Matt Barnes shares advice for Caitlin Clark after proclaiming her the 'next biggest athlete'

Former LA Lakers player Matt Barnes has advised Caitlin Clark to take boxing classes because of the intense physicality she has gone through this season.

Ad

The Indiana Fever guard has been on the receiving end of some rough fouls. She was poked in the eye by Jacy Sheldon. Marina Mabrey then dropped her on the floor in her team's 88-71 win against the Connecticut Sun on Jun. 17.

On Tuesday, Matt Barnes answered a question about the next big athlete in basketball on his "All the Smoke" podcast.

"If you think about it, after LeBron, Steph and KD, male or female, who’s the next biggest athlete? It has to be Caitlin Clark," Barnes said. (20:10)

Ad

Following that proclamation, Barnes touched on the subject of the Fever guard being on the receiving end of some nasty fouls.

"I would advise her to take boxing classes because I know at some point she might have to throw hands because these girls are doing some outrageous s**t," He said. (20:38)

Caitlin Clark has missed three consecutive games due to a groin injury. She has also been ruled out for the Fever's game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More