Hall of Famer passionately believes Caitlin Clark should have accepted $15 million Big3 offer: "It’s world-breaking”

Upon her arrival in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has been a prominent discussion in the media with her being considered one of the most exciting young players today. Interestingly, Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman argued that Clark should have strongly considered the previous Big3 Basketball offer that she received before making her debut with the Indiana Fever.

Originally, Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz talked about the possibility of the Fever rookie earning over $15 million if she had taken her talents to his and rapper Ice Cube's basketball league, as per Outkick. Right now, her contract with Indiana is a four-year $338,000 deal.

Lieberman shared her comments in an appearance on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," where she broke down the possibilities if she considered the deal.

"I do think she should have considered it," Lieberman said. "... It was $5 million to play, $5 million in merchandising and $5 million in part ownership of the team. It was only for eight games ... I would have done that ... If you play in the WNBA, it's ground-breaking. If you play in both leagues, it's world-breaking."

Aside from the bigger price point of the Big3 offer, Lieberman highlighted other included perks of merchandising and part-ownership of the team. Be that as it may, it was evident that Caitlin Clark wanted to make an impact on the WNBA as opposed to receiving a huge sum of money to play eight games.

Caitlin Clark addressed the Big3 offer

Before her WNBA debut, Caitlin Clark addressed the media about the reports of her receiving a contract offer from the Big3 League, as per CNN's Kevin Dotson.

"To be honest, I found out about the Big3 thing at the exact same time you all did," Clark said, "and my main focus is on just playing basketball. I honestly don't talk about those things with really anybody. I have other people that deal with it, and they haven't said a word about it."

Back when reports of the offer came out, co-founder Ice Cube cleared the air on X and confirmed the details. However, he also pointed out that it was supposed to remain private while Clark finished her final NCAA season with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Big3 League isn't short of prominent female athletes such as Nancy Lieberman. She was the first female coach of a men's pro basketball unit that also won the championship during her first year. LA Sparks legend Lisa Leslie also followed the same route in her championship year.

From the rapper's perspective, it was all about providing the proper tools for a promising young talent to succeed in her field. During her four years playing for Iowa, Caitlin Clark established herself through electric shotmaking and sheer confidence in her winning ability. Those attributes alone sold Ice Cube on the vision.