“Happy birthday homie”: Fever’s $214,466 star and wife drop heartfelt wishes for DeWanna Bonner on special day

Phoenix Mercury star DeWanna Bonner celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday. The veteran received plenty of love on her special day, including from Fever's $214,466 star Natasha Howard and her wife, Jac'Eil.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Bonner included a message reflecting on her learnings after another year of life.

"Today I celebrate another year of life, love, and growth. ✨," she wrote. "As I step into this new chapter, I can’t help but reflect on how far I’ve come, the lessons learned, the changes embraced, and the blessings that continue to unfold around me.

"I’m endlessly grateful for the gift of family, loved ones, and the beautiful community that surrounds and supports me. ... Here’s to being present in the blessings of right now, cherishing the memories of yesterday, and walking confidently into the possibilities of tomorrow. ... Happy Birthday Me 🫶🏽☺️," she continued.

The post garnered plenty of attention from her peers across the league.

"Happy birthday DB💖," Monique Billings wrote.

"Happy birthday DB!!🥹❤️," Veronica Burton expressed.

"More blessings! 💜," added Kathryn Westbled.

"Happy birthdaaaay🥳🥳," remarked Kehlani Copper.

DeWanna Bonner receives wishes from her peers across the WNBA (Source: Instagram/DeWanna Bonner)

Despite her unceremonious exit from the Fever, Bonner received a warm wish from forward Natasha Howard. The former champion, who signed a one-year, $214,466 contract in February, showed love to the Mercury veteran alongside her wife.

"Happy birthday homie! 🎉🎊❤️," Howard wrote.

"Happy birthday my girl 😍 love you a million x 💜," expressed Jac'Eil.

Natasha Howard and her wife show love to Bonner (Source: Instagram/DeWanna Bonner)

Howard, who joined the Fever alongside Bonner, has a strong relationship with her and often comments on her posts. The duo continues to show support for each other despite not being on the same team.

Alyssa Thomas sends love to wife, DeWanna Bonner, with a five-word message on her birthday

Alyssa Thomas showed love to her wife, DeWanna Bonner, on her birthday with a five-word message. The forward shared the special note on Instagram while posting a selfie of Bonner and her.

"Happy birthday to my love!!🖤🖤," she wrote.

Alyssa Thomas shares a love-filled message to Bonner on Instagram while sharing multiple stories of them (Source: Instagram/Alyssa Thomas)

Thomas also shared six photos on her story, including personal moments and a celebration of her Olympic gold with Team USA in Paris.

After spending recent seasons together in Connecticut, the two were briefly on separate teams earlier this year before reuniting when Bonner joined the Mercury following her waiver from the Fever.

