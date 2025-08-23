  • home icon
  "Happy for the new ACL" - Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt message to injured Fever vet after surgical procedure

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 23, 2025 10:41 GMT
&quot;Happy for the new ACL&quot; - Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt message to injured Fever vet after surgical procedure (Source: Imagn)
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark sent a heartfelt message to Sydney Colson on Friday. The guard offered an earnest note to the injured vet who underwent a surgical procedure following her ACL injury.

Clark responded to Colson after the two-time WNBA champion shared a 15-slide post on Instagram highlighting special moments with the Fever this term.

"Miss my ACL. Miss hoopin w/ the squad more.😩," Colson wrote.
It earned a couple of replies from Caitlin Clark, who's rehabilitating from a groin injury herself.

"Miss you," she wrote.
"I’m happy for the new ACL tho aye," Clark added.
Caitlin Clark responds to Sydney Colson&#039;s post on Instagram (Source: Instagram/Colson)
Caitlin Clark responds to Sydney Colson's post on Instagram (Source: Instagram/Colson)

Colson shared images from her first season in Indiana, including photos with the team. Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston joined Clark in replying to Colson’s post.

"You are so missed ❤️‍🩹," Hull wrote.
"We miss your ACL too😭," Boton joked.
"Love you babesss❤️," the center added.

Colson's former Las Vegas Aces teammates were among the comments, too, as Kate Martin and Alysha Clark responded to her post.

"❤️❤️," Alysha reacted.
"You’re the best," Martin wrote.
Sydney Colson&#039;s current and former teammates comment on her image (Source: Instagram/ Kelsey Mitchell)
Sydney Colson's current and former teammates comment on her image (Source: Instagram/ Kelsey Mitchell)

The two-time Commissioner's Cup champion’s season ended after she suffered an ACL injury earlier this month.

Colson was injured during a game against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. She left the court after just a minute and didn't return and was diagnosed with an ACL tear. Having underwent surgery earlier this week, Colson will rehab and prepare for the upcoming season.

The guard’s injury wasn’t the last for the Fever. After her setback, Aari McDonald suffered a broken foot, while Sophie Cunningham was added to the injury list with an MCL tear.

Caitlin Clark once shared her thoughts on Sydney Colson, praising her as a teammate

Sydney Colson joined the Indiana Fever in February, signing a one-year $90,000 contract. The franchise signed her for her vast experience in the WNBA, and the guard has quickly endeared herself among her teammates.

In July, Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on these qualities while praising Colson as a teammate.

"She has great balance, when things can get fun loose, making jokes and keeping everything light, but also she's won before. She knows what it takes to win," Clark expressed. "No matter if she plays 20 minutes, starts, or doesn’t get any minutes, she’s the same person and she's just a really good soul."

Under Colson’s leadership, the Fever have continued to develop as a team, capturing the Commissioner’s Cup despite their inconsistencies during the season.

Edited by Bhargav
