"Happy seeing a lot of great sportsmanship comments": Breanna Stewart tips her hat to Caitlin Clark’s logo bomb with glowing remarks 

Breanna Stewart showered praise on Caitlin Clark after the Indiana Fever guard made a 3-point shot from the logo over her on Saturday. The Fever secured a 102-88 win against the New York Liberty on Jun. 1.

It was Clark's first game of the month after she missed five consecutive games due to a left quadriceps strain. The Fever guard suffered the injury in her team's 90-88 loss against the Liberty in May. 24.

On Tuesday, Stewart attended a post-practice interview with "The Local W," where she expressed her thoughts on Clark's logo bomb.

"She was deep out there and once she made it she was laughing and i was laughing," Stewart said. "It was a great shot. a tough shot and it's one of those where you just when you go to the other end. I’m happy seeing a lot of ‘great sportsmanship’ comments. Love that."

Clark delivered a phenomenal performance in her team's win Saturday night. She was the Fever's main offensive outlet in the first half. Kelsey Mithcell stepped up in the second half and helped her team's star guard close the game.

Clark ended the night with 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists while Mitchell finished with 22 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Caitlin Clark expresses pride in teammates after breaking Liberty's undefeated streak

Caitlin Clark expressed her pride in the Fever squad after the group handed the defending champions their first loss of the season. The Fever superstar sent a strong message to the entire league with her dominant performance in her first game after a long break.

After securing the win, Clark spoke briefly with the courtside reporter and credited her team for the victory.

"I thought we played a good game," she said. "Thought there was a lot we can still improve on, which is really positive for us, but that's how the Fever are supposed to play basketball: up-tempo, unselfish, working for your teammates. So, I am really proud of our group."

Clark is averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists on 43.9% shooting, including 36.7% shooting from deep. If she continues to level up throughout the season, she could make a case for an MVP honor.

The Fever has an even 5-5 record and is the sixth seed on the combined WNBA standings. They held their own in the five games without Clark, winning two and losing three. Their next game is against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

