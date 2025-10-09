Has any team ever come back from 0-3 deficit in WNBA or NBA Finals? A look at history after Aces beat Mercury in Game 3

The Las Vegas Aces withstood a late rally from the Phoenix Mercury and secured a 90-88 win in Game 3, taking a 3-0 lead in the WNBA Finals. MVP A’ja Wilson led the way with 34 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, sinking the game-winning jumper.
Although the Mercury have shown resilience, falling by three in Game 1, 13 in Game 2 and two in Game 3, they now face the historically daunting 0-3 deficit.
Has any team ever rallied from 0-3 in the WNBA or NBA Finals? Let’s examine the history.
A history of 0-3 deficits in NBA and WNBA Finals
No team has ever overcome a 0-3 hole to win a series in either the WNBA or NBA Finals.
Several NBA teams came close but fell short. The 1951 New York Knicks won three straight after trailing 0-3 to the Rochester Royals but lost Game 7.
The 1996 Seattle SuperSonics took two games after an 0-3 deficit against the Chicago Bulls but lost the series in six games.
The 1949 Washington Capitols forced a Game 6 after falling behind 0-3 to the Lakers but ultimately lost decisively.
In the WNBA, no team has ever erased a 0-3 deficit in the Finals, as the best-of-seven format was only introduced this year. Even under the previous best-of-five format, no team came back from 0-2.
The more common comeback occurs from 3-1 deficits. NBA history records 13 instances of teams rallying from 3-1 to win a series.
Notable examples include the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, who overcame a 3-1 deficit against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors to claim the NBA title.
Other instances include the 2020 Denver Nuggets twice (vs. the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers), the 2016 Golden State Warriors (conference finals vs. the OKC Thunder) and the 2015 Houston Rockets (conference semifinals vs. the Clippers).
The Boston Celtics were the first team in NBA history to complete a 3-1 comeback, doing so in the 1968 Eastern Division finals.
For the Mercury to win this year’s championship, they would need to rewrite history. While they have the talent, it’s a formidable challenge facing Wilson and the Aces.