"Hasn't let me down": Caitlin Clark makes feelings known on drafting $247,688 rookie for 2025 WNBA All-Star game

Caitlin Clark picked her teammates for the 2025 WNBA All-Star game on Tuesday, along with fellow team captain Napheesa Collier. In one of her picks, Clark selected rookie Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics.

Clark made her feelings known on Citron during the All-Star draft as she commended the Mystics rookie’s potential in the WNBA.

“I’m gonna take Citron." Clark said."Big fan of her game been a big fan of her since she’s been in college. And I’ve been telling everybody I thought she would be a tremendous player when she got into the league, and she hasn’t let me down so, I appreciate that.”

Sonia Citron, who earns $247,688 in her rookie contract, according to Sportrac, has already impressed in just a short time so far in the league, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

A Notre Dame product, Citron was the third pick in the 2025 draft and immediately had an impact with the Mystics, who are now tied in the eighth spot with a 9-10 record.

Citron was picked eighth by Clark in the WNBA All-Star game draft, where she will be teammates with the likes of reigning MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and defending WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

The WNBA All-Star game is slated for July 19 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where Clark’s Indiana Fever plays.

Sonia Citron gets candid on being part of the WNBA All-Star game alongside teammate Kiki Iriafen

Rookies Citron and Kiki Iriafen will feature in the WNBA All-Star game from the Washington Mystics. Having earned such a nod so early in their careers, Citron got candid on what it means to be an All-Star alongside her friend and teammate Iriafen.

“Me and Kiki have grown a lot together – grown as people, grown as teammates, grown as players,” Citron said in an interview by Andscape.

“And it’s really cool to experience this with her. If you asked both of us at the beginning of the season, we would not have expected it…It’s just amazing to go through this with somebody that I love, a dear friend,” she said.

The two are seen to be the Mystics’ building blocks for the future, as they have already shown glimpses of being dependable stars this season.

