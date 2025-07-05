"Hate they got for this girl spews through their f*ing skin”: Kevin Durant’s brother lashes out at ESPN analyst over Caitlin Clark remark

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been the subject of many debates since her induction into the league in 2024. The guard was involved in another controversial take on Friday, as ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck expressed her thoughts on the Fever's performances without her. The analyst's questionable grasp earned a reaction from Kevin Durant's brother, who lashed out at Peck on Instagram.
The former Purdue coach's controversial remarks came during an appearance on ESPN W's post-game show. In the clip posted on Instagram by Complex Sports on Friday, Peck expressed that Indiana was "more dangerous" without Clark in their lineup, earning the ire of plenty.
The comment stemmed from the Fever's recent performances without Caitlin Clark. Missing four games due to a groin injury, Indiana has won three games in Clark's absence. This included a victory over the Minnesota Lynx to clinch the Commissioner's Cup and an 81-54 win over the Aces, which was their first victory over LA since 2019.
All of these factors culminated in Peck establishing the Fever being a more "dangerous" team without Clark. However, this comment wasn't taken kindly by the majority, as the ESPN analyst received severe backlash. Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony Durant, was among those dissatisfied with her take, as he commented on the Instagram post by Complex Sports.
"The hate they really got for this girl spews thru there f*ckin skin, it’s disgusting! And we all know why! They love AR tho!" Tony Durant commented.
Durant's comment highlighted the hate Clark receives daily, as this isn't the only controversy she's engulfed in. The Fever star's overwhelming support during the All-Star voting has been another topic of debate, with fans and players having divided opinions.
Caitlin Clark is set to miss her fifth game in a row on Saturday, as the Indiana Fever aim to take revenge on the LA Sparks
Caitlin Clark's health has been a major concern for the Indiana Fever in recent weeks. The superstar is set to miss her fifth straight game with a groin injury, as she is out for her team's game against the LA Sparks. Clark missed her team's last four games, including the Commissioner's Cup Finals against the Minnesota Lynx.
Despite Clark's absence, the Fever will enter this game looking to avenge their loss against the Sparks on June 26. Indiana was defeated 85-75 in the two teams' last meeting, which was their first game without Caitlin Clark.
The groin injury isn't the guard's first ailment of the season, as she missed four games earlier in the season with a quadriceps strain.