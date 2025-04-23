"Haters gonna hate": Sheryl Swoopes seemingly takes swipe at Caitlin Clark fans after Paige Bueckers allegiance

  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 23, 2025 23:57 GMT
Sheryl Swoopes defended herself after Caitlin Clark fans criticized her support for Paige Bueckers (Image credit: Imagn)
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes seemingly took a jab at Caitlin Clark fans after being under criticism for wearing a Paige Bueckers t-shirt. On Tuesday, The Mirror reported that fans had taken issue with Swoopes' outfit selection for a "Gil's Arena" show episode.

The four-time WNBA champion seemingly noticed all the chatter and responded to critics on X. On Wednesday, Swoopes addressed her fans but also remembered her "haters" while posting a GIF of tennis legend Venus Williams dancing during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

"I love my fans!!! Yall make it a great day!!!❤️ Remember haters gonna hate! Go be great!" she tweeted.
Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall in last week's WNBA draft. The UConn Huskies legend had a terrific college tenure that ended with her taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks to win her first national championship.

She's now a member of the Dallas Wings, which has excited many fans. Swoopes has seemingly jumped on that train, which hasn't sat well with Clark's fans.

After the controversies they starred in during the 2024 season, little seems to have changed with a new season approaching.

Sheryl Swoopes lauded the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark's offseason moves

Talking with ESPN ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Sheryl Swoopes gave her flowers to the Indiana Fever, talking about the moves they made in the offseason while lauding Caitlin Clark for working on her body.

"You add the OG DeWanna Bonner, who plays both ends of the floor and is a competitor, and Natasha Howard, who is another OG, who is going to bring the defensive presence. And then you're bringing back Aliyah Boston, who continues to get better every single year.
"Can we talk about Kelsey Mitchell, who is just a walking bucket? How much stronger Caitlin got in the offseason, you know she was in the gym working on her game. This Indiana Fever team, they have put the pieces together in this offseason, and I'm excited to see what they're going to do."
The 2025 WNBA season is shaping up to be an intriguing one for the Indiana Fever. They returned to the postseason for the first time in eight years last campaign, and the bar is higher in 2025.

Caitlin Clark is expected to take her game to new heights and lead her team to a deep playoff run.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
