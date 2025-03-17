"Hating on Cameron Brink for anything is just insane": Fans react to Lexie Brown "shading" Sparks star with availability remark

WNBA fans online stood beside Cameron Brink when her former teammate Lexie Brown seemingly threw shade at her for being unavailable due to injury. On Sunday, a fan shared a screenshot on X, formerly Twitter, featuring Brown's conversation with a fan in a comment thread on Instagram.

In her comment, Brown talked about Cameron Brink being unavailable due to her ACL tear. She compared her situation to hers while responding to a fan talking about the unavailability of the Sparks' core players last season.

Some fans did not like Brown's behavior so they dropped in the post's comment section and reshared with post with their thoughts in the caption. One fan called Brown 'insane' for hating on Brink.

"hating on cam brink for anything is just insane"

Other fans joined the troll train and expressed similar sentiments in their comments.

"It’s time to get these players off the internet and also take their podcast mics away, I’ve seen enough," one fan said.

"i knew my lexie brown hate wasn’t for no reason," another fan said.

"Every time she opens her mouth… leave Cam alone… she sounds real bitter," another fan said.

Another fan criticized Lexie Brown's role as a veteran of the league.

"imagine shading the rookie you were supposed to support because she got injured. who would want lexie brown on their team or as a teammate after saying something like this?" the fan commented.

"I’m convinced she be looking for attention because no one mentions her."

Brown was unavailable for most of the 2024 season as she is battling Crohn's disease. The former Sparks star has been unable to perform to her fullest as she is in and out of games due to her illness.

Storm's GM shares her thoughts on acquiring Lexie Brown this offseason

Lexie Brown will embark on a new journey in the 2025 WNBA season. On Feb. 14, the Seattle Storm published a press release where they announced acquiring the seven-year veteran. Storm's GM Talisa Rhea shared a few words on the former Sparks star joining her franchise.

"Lexie is a prolific shooter and all-around great player that bolsters our backcourt,” Rhea said. “Her tenacity to make plays on both sides of the ball and ability to stretch the defense with tremendous range are great additions to our roster and we are thrilled to welcome her to Seattle."

Brown had played only 16 games last season where she averaged 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. However, she has shown the potential to be a great asset for any team if healthy and the Storm can make good use of her abilities once she is back on the court.

