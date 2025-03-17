"Preferably they are gay" - Cameron Brink bluntly admits feeling ‘icked’ by fan discourse over Sparks’ male practice player tryouts

Cameron Brink appears to have some misgivings when it comes to the LA Sparks' invite for male practice player tryouts. Brink, who is ramping up her preparations for the upcoming season as she recovers from her ACL injury, has seen some online responses to the invite. In the case of some responses, she was not impressed at all.

In a preview of the upcoming episode of her podcast "Straight to Cam," Brink gave her reaction to her co-host, Sydel Curry-Lee:

"I guess my confession is, I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said. "All the comments are like, 'Let Cameron Brink back me down.' Or something about Rickea [Jackson], or something about Kelsey (Plum)."

The invite, which featured Brink, Jackson, Plum and Dearica Hamby in a promotional poster, was sent out even though the Sparks typically tap players from the USC men's basketball team for their practice sessions.

Seeing the not-so-serious responses to the invite, Brink came to feel a certain way towards the potential practice players.

"Now, I'm just like, preferably they're gay," Brink said, drawing laughter from her co-host.

Curry-Lee then commented on the need to orient any male player who joins the Sparks' practice sessions:

"For real, they need to go through heavy HR training," Curry-Lee said. "The nerve to just sit there on their phones, being like, 'I want to back it up on Cameron Brink.'"

Brink said that she wouldn't be "boxing anyone out" in the practice sessions, even at the risk of incurring the wrath of new Sparks coach Lynne Roberts.

Cameron Brink on dealing with fame: "I want to wear a wig and be mysterious"

Between her WNBA career, podcasting endeavors and modeling gigs, Cameron Brink has seen her popularity level rapidly rise in recent years. She has acknowledged, though, that she would be happy to leave the fame behind every once in a while.

"I feel like, being in the public eye, I'm missing out," Brink said on the March 10 episode of her podcast. "I would love to go out in Vegas with a wig on. ... I want to wear a wig and be mysterious."

Brink went on to specify that she'd prefer a red wig. When asked by Curry-Lee what her fake name would be, Brink went with "Cherry," as if to accentuate the redness of her make-believe hair.

