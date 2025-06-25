"Have a Caitlin Clark come and play" - 3x WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson prepared to spare no expense to bring stars to home country

WNBA legend Lauren Jackson, one of the most decorated Australian athletes, is determined to bring more Caitlin Clark-like talent to her country regardless of the cost. Jackson acts as a special advisor to the WNBL, Australia’s national women’s basketball league.

Ad

Before retiring, she won seven championships and four league MVP awards in the WNBL. Now, she is committed to helping the league reach new heights. While speaking to ESPN, she said that attracting more WNBA stars during the offseason would be a game-changer for the league.

This would require a significant investment, as players stand to make more by playing overseas in China or Europe. However, Jackson believes the supposed expenses of getting a player like Caitlin Clark would be a worthwhile investment.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"I think, having that vision and that in the back of our minds, absolutely, yes: we could have a Caitlin Clark come and play here," Jackson told ESPN on Tuesday [12:10]. “Obviously, it would cost a lot of money, but I think that should be the ambition, that should be the goal.”

Lauren Jackson added that having stars like Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart or A’ja Wilson playing in the WNBL would change the face of the game in Australia. She also believes that this would draw larger crowds, resulting in a significant economic impact.

Ad

Napheesa Collier’s Unrivaled League will make it difficult for Lauren Jackson to bring talent to the WNBL

The 2024 offseason saw the arrival of the Unrivaled League, co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. WNBA stars often go overseas to play in China or Europe to prepare for the next season while making some extra income.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Unrivaled League’s arrival eliminates the need for players to go overseas. As we saw in the league's inaugural season, players opt to stay close to home and compete against their peers. Moreover, the league promises at least a six-figure salary, which is a significant figure for many across the WNBA.

With investors like Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Carmelo Anthony backing the league, Unrivaled has all the support required to keep WNBA stars in the country. The WNBL will need to offer major incentives to fulfill Lauren Jackson's vision and lure more American talent to Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More