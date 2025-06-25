"Have a Caitlin Clark come and play" - 3x WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson prepared to spare no expense to bring stars to home country

WNBA legend Lauren Jackson, one of the most decorated Australian athletes, is determined to bring more Caitlin Clark-like talent to her country regardless of the cost. Jackson acts as a special advisor to the WNBL, Australia’s national women’s basketball league.
Before retiring, she won seven championships and four league MVP awards in the WNBL. Now, she is committed to helping the league reach new heights. While speaking to ESPN, she said that attracting more WNBA stars during the offseason would be a game-changer for the league.
This would require a significant investment, as players stand to make more by playing overseas in China or Europe. However, Jackson believes the supposed expenses of getting a player like Caitlin Clark would be a worthwhile investment.
"I think, having that vision and that in the back of our minds, absolutely, yes: we could have a Caitlin Clark come and play here," Jackson told ESPN on Tuesday [12:10]. “Obviously, it would cost a lot of money, but I think that should be the ambition, that should be the goal.”
Lauren Jackson added that having stars like Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart or A’ja Wilson playing in the WNBL would change the face of the game in Australia. She also believes that this would draw larger crowds, resulting in a significant economic impact.
Napheesa Collier’s Unrivaled League will make it difficult for Lauren Jackson to bring talent to the WNBL
The 2024 offseason saw the arrival of the Unrivaled League, co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. WNBA stars often go overseas to play in China or Europe to prepare for the next season while making some extra income.
The Unrivaled League’s arrival eliminates the need for players to go overseas. As we saw in the league's inaugural season, players opt to stay close to home and compete against their peers. Moreover, the league promises at least a six-figure salary, which is a significant figure for many across the WNBA.
With investors like Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Carmelo Anthony backing the league, Unrivaled has all the support required to keep WNBA stars in the country. The WNBL will need to offer major incentives to fulfill Lauren Jackson's vision and lure more American talent to Australia.