"Have my children": Cameron Brink’s boyfriend, Sydel Curry & more awestruck as Sparks star flexes modelling chops

Cameron Brink's boyfriend Ben Felter and her close ones reacted awestruck to the LA Sparks star's latest modelling venture. On Thursday, Brink shared pictures from her Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot on her Instagram handle.

Ad

In her post's caption, the Sparks star described the photoshoot experience as a "dream come true".

"A few extras because this was a dream come true 🫶🏻"

Ad

Trending

After coming across the post, Cameron Brink's boyfriend Felter, Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry and others expressed their thoughts in the post's comment section.

"Have my children" Felter commented.

"This gotta be ai." Sydel commented.

"unreal😍😍😍😍" DiJonai Carrington commented.

"Yessss! Living the dream🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Lisa Leslie commented.

"sheesh," Callie Curry commented.

Brink's boyfriend Ben Felter and more comment on the Sparks star's swimsuit photoshoot. (Credits: IG/@cameronbrink22)

The post featured multiple shots of the Sparks star in different swimsuits posing for the camera, with the last two slides featuring pictures of Brink with her fiancé. Ben Felter is seen standing straight as Cameron Brink gives her a side hug. The final image on the post featured Brink taking a selfie while flexing rings and Felter waving his hand to the camera in the background.

Ad

Cameron Brink has made the most of her time off the court since tearing her ACL in her rookie season. She has made a name for herself in modelling and even bagged a contract with the beauty brand Urban Decay.

Cameron Brink reveals her 'best-dressed' player on WNBA draft night

Cameron Brink revealed her best-dressed player on WNBA draft night in a recent episode of her podcast. On the Apr. 21st episode of the "Straight to Cam" podcast, the LA Sparks star, her co-host Sydel Curry Lee, and their guest Hailey Van Lith discussed the WNBA draft day.

Ad

During one segment of the episode, Cameron Brink and Curry-Lee expressed their opinions on the best-dressed player on draft night. The Sparks star declared Washington Mystics's rookie Kiki Iriafen the best-dressed player in her draft class.

"I think Kiki was best dressed," Brink said. "She killed it. She looked Hollywood-glam and I loved that she went back to her heritage with her dress and her jewelry—she was glowing." (51:40)

Ad

Kiki Iriafen wore a gold custom made gown intricate embroidery and bead work done on the dress which added to the gown's elegance. During her red carpet interview, the Mystics rookie shared insights on her dress, which paid a homage to her Nigerian roots and culture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More