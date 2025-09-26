"Have no idea they are in presence of icons": Candace Parker unites Dwyane Wade with rivals Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce for her sons

Former WNBA star Candace Parker was recently in the presence of fellow basketball legends Dwyane Wade, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Parker shared a couple of photos alongside the NBA greats.In one picture, Wade was holding one of Parker's sons, while renowned NBA trainer Chris Johnson carried the other.&quot;My sons have no idea they are in the presence of icons, champions, goats, HOFs…. I guess that’s the beauty of this motherhood journey…, surround them with greatness and they will think it’s normal,&quot; Parker wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostParker, who is regarded among the greatest WNBA players of all time, shares two children with her wife Anna Petrakova. The couple's first son, Airr Larry Petrakov Parker, was born in 2022. They welcomed their second son, Hartt Summitt Petrakov Parker, in May 2024. Parker also has a daughter from her previous marriage.In the early 2010s, the Boston Celtics, led by Garnett and Pierce, had several intense playoff battles against Wade's Miami Heat. At that time, both teams featured big threes that comprised of future Hall of Famers. In 2008, Boston's big three of Garnett, Pierce and Ray Allen were formed and won a title in their first season together.Ahead of the 2010 season, LeBron James, in a much-publicized move, decided to team up with Chris Bosh and Wade to rival the Celtics. Many regard that Boston's big three provided a blueprint for Miami's version of big three, which is arguably more talented. The Heat won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.Candace Parker says she has her starting five, while hilariously throwing shots at Dwyane WadeIn a separate Instagram story on Thursday, Candace Parker re-posted her IG post. While praising the company of the basketball legends, the three-time WNBA champion hilariously threw shots at Dwyane Wade's move.&quot;I got my 5 but I got the scouting report on all of y'all! D-Wade I'm not going for the pump fake,&quot; Parker wrote.Candace Parker's Instagram story on Thursday (Image source: IG/@candaceparker)Wade, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce are all members of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. The three legends have also been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.Meanwhile, Candace Parker retired from the WNBA ahead of the 2024 season. She will be eligible to be inducted into the HOF in 2027.