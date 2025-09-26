"Have a little empathy": Fever reporter slams Caitlin Clark's fans' ignorant commentary on forcing star's premature return 

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's injuries limited her to 13 games in the 2025 WNBA season. Her fan base was restless as the team saw its ups and downs amid a playoff push. Once they secured the spot, the expectations cooled down as Indiana was predicted to bounce in the first round.

However, the Fever didn't just turn the odds in their first round series against the Dream, but also took an unexpected 1-0 lead in the semis against the Aces. The hope that Clark would return soon grew again, only for fans to find out that the 2024 Rookie of the Year isn't eligible, nor is she healthy.

Fever beat reporter Scott Agness wasn't thrilled about how ignorant the fans have been about Clark's injury and recovery process amid the lack of updates since her groin injury on Jul. 15. Agness slammed the Fever star's faithful on Thursday while appearing on Rachel DeMita's "Courtside Club" podcast, saying:

"The thing I don't think fans understand ... she's probably working as hard as she ever (has). Because frequent massage therapists, physical therapists, athletic training staffs, all the different things that you have to do, in addition to, like she's talking about, red light therapy, hyperbaric chamber, those take hours on in.

"And so, that's where I also feel bad for her, where fans are, haven't you seen the comments on YouTube, it's like, 'Hey, why don't you just come back for a game, either way, she has eight months to rehab if something more happens.' It's like, no, that's the worst thing you could say.

"Also, have a little empathy for whatever she's going through right now, from a physical, but also mental standpoint."

Caitlin Clark hasn't experienced an injury-riddled season like this ever before. The year began with a calf strain, followed by a quad injury and groin injuries on both sides. While rehabbing from her groin issue, Clark suffered a left ankle injury on Aug. 7, which delayed her return further before she ultimately called time on the season.

Caitlin Clark not rushing back was, in hindsight, favorable for the Fever

Caitlin Clark rushing back would have likely led to another injury. All her setbacks were related, and it may have been caused by her rushing back from a left quad injury and left groin injury earlier in the year. The Fever had her for 13 games in different junctures.

All it did was disrupt their momentum and strategy on a game-to-game basis. However, with Clark sidelined for good, Indiana built on what it had available. Continuity became key for coach Stephanie White, who has managed to lead them to the semis and tie it 1-1 against the experienced Aces.

Clark, returning then, or now, may have held back the Fever because of the threat of her re-injuring herself more than anything. The season has been as physical as any other year, and it's only grown during the playoffs.

