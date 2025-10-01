"Have some shame", "Disgusting behavior": Fans unleash fury on A'ja Wilson for seemingly mocking Fever after Aces barely avoid humiliation

A'ja Wilson was trending after the Las Vegas Aces pulled off a Game 5 win in the semifinals against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Many fans praised her for stepping up and leading the Aces to their third finals appearance in four years, but not everyone was impressed. Some couldn’t ignore a moment in the game they felt went too far.The Fever were already short-handed, missing Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, Chloe Bibby and Damiris Dantas. Things only got worse when Kelsey Mitchell left in the third quarter with a knee injury, while Aliyah Boston got fouled out.With so many key players out, the Aces were expected to cruise to an easy victory. Instead, they had to fight to pull it off. That’s why some fans called out A'ja Wilson for celebrating in a way they felt was excessive.&quot;A’ja have some shame. You’re neck and neck with a team without any OG starters 🥲,” rosie89 said.“Disgusting behavior, some black women are so ghetto,” @socceeman wrote.“It’s embarrassing … do they realize what just happened. Maybe W can quit propping up players with shit attitudes and no humility - and let the play and players attitudes stand for itself. Fever all day every day,” @2000SHP wrote.“Cringy, barely beat a hospital team with her Ma’jic Whistle activated since she cried last game,” @marypoppins0608 said.“Flexing after letting a hospital squad depleted of all starters and 8 injured players take u int OT in the 5th game,” @freethink4444 said.“Parody account / sis you barely beat a team led by odyssey sims and shey peddy have some shame,” @goldnbuckets said.A'ja Wilson rose to the occasion when her team needed her most. She turned in one of her most impressive performances of the ongoing playoffs, scoring 35 points and filling up the stat sheet. Apart from her scoring explosion, she also added eight rebounds, five assists and eight 'stocks' (steals + blocks).A'ja Wilson reacts to Cathy Engelbert’s statements regarding Napheesa Collier’s commentsNapheesa Collier didn’t hold back in her end-of-season media session, expressing her frustration with the league’s leadership. Her words spread quickly through the WNBA community and drew enough attention that commissioner Cathy Engelbert felt the need to respond.However, instead of addressing Collier’s concerns, Engelbert focused on how the league’s leadership was being portrayed.“I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver,” Engelbert said.A'ja Wilson, fresh off her win over the Indiana Fever, said that she was upset by Engelbert’s outlook on the situation.&quot;Had an opportunity to listen to Phee, and I just want to say, I was honestly disgusted by the comments that Cathy made,&quot; Wilson said..Collier’s decision to speak up has earned her strong support from fans, players and coaches across the league. The interview could be crucial in the ongoing CBA negotiations.