“Haven’t even thought about that”: Amid Aces turmoil, A’ja Wilson gets honest on facing Caitlin Clark ahead of anticipated game

This season, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces have gotten off to a bumpy start, winning just five of their first 12 games. On Sunday, the Aces will have to pull themselves together as they go up against the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever for the first time in 2025.
Though the Wilson-Clark duel promises to be an explosive affair, the three-time WNBA MVP has admitted that she isn't exactly fixated on facing CC this weekend.
"I haven’t even thought about that. I'm going to digest this one," Wilson said during a recent media availability. "But honestly, I haven’t even thought about that right now."
Though both former All-Stars have missed a chunk of time early in the season, they have generally put up impressive numbers whenever they've been available. In nine games, Wilson has averaged 20.8 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.0 spg, and 2.7 bpg. Meanwhile, Clark has put up 19.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, and 8.6 apg in seven outings.
In 2024, the Aces swept their season series with the Fever. The last time that Wilson and Clark were on the court was Sept. 13, when Las Vegas pulled off a 78-74 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Wilson finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds while Clark had a near triple-double with 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
While the Aces finished with a robust 27-13 record last season, they are currently struggling to even reach .500. To help Las Vegas climb the standings, Wilson will have to curtail the production of the Fever's top star this Sunday.
"We're not playing defense": A'ja Wilson on biggest issue hounding Aces this season
In Wilson's view, the Aces have to contend with a particular issue that has been hounding them in their first 12 games. The two-time WNBA champion spoke bluntly about her team's problem with defense.
"We’re not playing it," Wilson told reporters.
The numbers back up Wilson's assessment, as the Aces are ninth in defensive rating, 10th in opponents' field goal percentage, and 12th in opponents' points in the paint.
With over half of the 2025 season left to play, Wilson and her teammates will have to tighten up on the defensive end if they are to have any hopes of making the playoffs.