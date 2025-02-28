HC Natalie Nakase opens up about getting help from unexpected mentor before first season for $2.1B owner's expansion franchise

Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase worked under notable coaches in the NBA and WNBA like Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers and Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces. While she learned a lot from them, she had another mentor who joined the list recently.

During an interview with SB Nation on Friday, she revealed that she was keen to meet Joe Mazzulla, the coach of the 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics. Nakase expressed her desire to learn from coaches who made an immediate impact, as she aims to do the same for $2.1 billion worth (per Forbes) Joe Lacob's brand-new franchise.

Sam Cassell, who worked with Nakase on the Clippers, facilitated their meeting. Mazzulla was all-in to help the first-ever Valkyries coach, which resonated with her.

“He was like, ‘What do you want to know? What questions do you have for me?’” Nakase said. “I’m like, ‘Are you for real? Like, aren’t you in-season?’ And he was like, ‘I got time.’

“(He was) like, ‘This is me, this is who I am, and take it however you want.’ And I think it’s kind of his mentality, right? Like, win-or-die.”

The Celtics coach had an open mind when it came to helping Nakase, as he tried to help young coaches trying to make it to the top and emulate his quick success.

“One of the things that I like to give back to coaching is really being there for young coaches who are getting a great opportunity, who haven’t done it before,” Mazzulla said, via SB Nation. “Just trying to give the perspective of what comes with that, the good and the bad.”

Natalie Nakase reunites with Kate Martin on Valkyries

Natalie Nakase will coach Kate Martin on the Valkyries. A young talent who didn't have many opportunities on the Las Vegas Aces, Martin is set to make an impact in the Bay after reuniting with Nakase following the WNBA expansion draft in December.

Speaking on what she brings to the table, Martin highlighted that she can score, take a seat back and let other players run the show. She added that she can adapt to whatever the team asks her.

In 34 games played, she averaged 11.5 minutes, 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 30.7% and 91.7% from the free-throw line. Martin is expected to improve in her second year and Nakase could use her as the cornerstone of her team.

