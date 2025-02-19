HC Stephanie White highlights 2 key areas of improvement Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever will need to achieve in 2025

While Caitlin Clark is most known for his scoring and outside shooting, she is also a high-level playmaker. Heading into her second WNBA season, her new head coach cited how this facet of her game will help elevate those around her.

Following a historic rookie season from Clark, the Indiana Fever have been busy upgrading the roster around the star guard. Among the many changes they've made was at head coach, bringing in Stephanie White.

White returns to the Fever after last coaching the team in 2016. She is fresh off a tenure with the Connecticut Sun where she racked up 55 wins over two seasons.

Now back in Indiana, White is tasked with helping further elevate Caitlin Clark into a superstar. During a recent interview, the Fever coach touched on how the team can improve offensively. She cited off-ball movement and screening as two key areas that can help boost their play on that end of the floor.

"Where we can improve is our ability to score off of cuts with this roster," White said. "We can use a lot of off-ball screening action with the lineup that we have. I think we can force mismatches and look to attack mismatches a little bit more. We’ve got a high-IQ team."

With Clark garnering a lot of attention when she has the ball, there's going to be opportunities to generate open looks away from the ball. Also, given her strong IQ and playmaking, the All-Star guard is capable of finding open teammates.

Stephanie White cites key area of improvement for Caitlin Clark heading into year two in WNBA

Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA with massive expectations after her college career and managed to live up to the hype. Now, she faces the challenge of continuing to build off such a historic start to her time in the pros.

When it comes to top prospects in the WNBA or NBA, the biggest jump they make is in between their first and second season. While speaking about the Fever's top performer, Stephanie White was asked about improvements she's made in the offseason. One of the key things she brought up is that Clark put an emphasis on getting stronger amidst her training.

"She is stronger, first and foremost. She’s got a lot of self-awareness," White said. "She figured out right away that I need to get stronger, I can’t get knocked around as much. She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength."

Looking ahead, White plans on zeroing in on Caitlin Clark's efficiency as a shooter and playmaker.

"I think the next step is efficiency. Not so many turnovers, higher field goal percentages."

With a full offseason to train, the bar will still be high for Clark in 2025. That said, the emerging superstar should be more than ready to answer the call yet again in his sophomore campaign.

