HC Stephanie White predicts how Caitlin Clark's playmaking will elevate Kelsey Mitchell and Aaliyah Boston's scoring in 2nd year with Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White gave her view on how Caitlin Clark's abilities would affect her teammates on Tuesday. During an appearance on the "Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch," White expressed how players like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston would benefit from Clark's playmaking.

Ad

Crowned as the Rookie of the Year in her first season in the league, Caitlin Clark has continued her dominance on the court from Iowa to the WNBA. New coach Stephanie White heaped high praise on her player during her podcast with Richard Deitsch. She explained how Boston and Mitchell would benefit from Clark's abilities:

"I think Aliyah Boston probably had more space last year than she’s had in her career, and I think she’ll have even more this year. Kelsey Mitchell, the same. Caitlin led the league in assists and set a ton of assist records as well as some scoring records, but now she’s got more options," White said.

Ad

Trending

The Fever has gone from a youthful exciting team to real title contenders after their recent trades. DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham all joined the Indianapolis team during the off-season. This, paired along with the addition of Stephanie White, has made the Fever a formidable team.

Stephanie White on what would be a realistic approach for Caitlin Clark in Year 2

During her 48-minute-long podcast with Richard Dietsch, new Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White explored multiple topics with the host, including Caitlin Clark. The former Connecticut Suns coach returns to the Indiana Fever this term and has already been seen working alongside Clark during the off-season.

Ad

White was questioned about Clark's second season in the NBA by Dietsch during the podcast as he pointed out how great players usually make a jump from their rookie season to Year 2. Bearing that in mind, he queried the coach on what would be a realistic approach for Clark in her second full season in the WNBA:

The new head coach replied that the reigning Rookie of the Year had been working hard in the gym and that she would like to see a little more consistency:

Ad

"She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things. I think the next step is efficiency. Not so many turnovers, higher field goal percentages," White explained.

A WNBA champion as an assistant coach with the Fever in 2012, Stephanie White will be hopeful of a repeat during her second stint with the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback