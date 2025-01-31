"He wasn't my boyfriend": A'ja Wilson makes feelings clear on Dawn Staley's viral claim as she sets record straight

Lulu Kesin, a reporter for South Carolina's women's basketball and football, posted a story on X about A'ja Wilson and coach Dawn Staley. Kesin shared a story that the legendary coach told her regarding the WNBA star and her break-up with a supposed boyfriend.

According to Staley, Wilson was once crying about a breakup, and the coach consoled her by telling her that she was going to be fine. Wilson decided to share her side of things once she came across the news.

In a post she made on Threads, Wilson clarified that the unnamed guy in this story was not a boyfriend. She also joked about Staley opting to share this story to the media:

"Coach Staley talking about my college boy drama to the media is crazyyyyyy work," Wilson wrote, punctuated by cry laughing emojis. "And for the record… he wasn’t my boyfriend we ain’t claim each other."

Before coming to the WNBA, Wilson played all four years of her college career at South Carolina. During her time there, she got to learn from the legendary Dawn Staley, who is still the Gamecocks coach until today.

During her four-year college career at South Carolina under Staley's tutelage, Wilson averaged 17.3 points on 55.0/37.5/71.5% shooting splits. She also put up 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.

In fact, Wilson excelled as an interior defender. She used her 6-foot-4 frame to protect the rim staunchly, leading the conference in blocks from her sophomore to her senior year. Wilson and Dawn Staley also won a national title together in 2017.

South Carolina will honor A'ja Wilson's accomplishments by retiring her college jersey on Sunday.

A'ja Wilson jokingly says Satou Sabally is worse than Dawn Staley after the coach revealed her college boy drama

Dawn Staley sharing a glimpse of A'ja Wilson's boy drama in college has drawn several hilarious reactions from fans. One fan even went ahead and compared Staley to WNBA All-Star Satou Sabally.

One fan on Threads hilariously posted a question asking why Staley would pull a "Satou." Wilson went ahead and replied to this post with a joke saying that Sabally is worse than Staley.

"Nahhh Satou was lowkey worse than the Mayor," Wilson posted with a laughing emoji.

For context, Satou Sabally is being dragged into this because she hilariously threw Unrivaled teammate Natasha Cloud under the bus. Sabally and Cloud both play for the Phantom BC.

On Jan. 24, Phantom BC took on the Mist. On that same day, Cloud's girlfriend, fellow WNBA player Isabelle Harrison, was having her high school jersey retired.

Instead of going to the ceremony, Cloud opted to remain with the Phantom. During an interview, Sabally shared that Cloud was supposed to take the day off. Sabally went on to thank Cloud for choosing to stay with the club. Cloud's decision paid off as the Phantom beat the Mist 74-69.

