"He's on the same drugs as Gilbert Arenas" - Jason Whitlock trolls co-host for bold take on Angel Reese being more skilled than Aliyah Boston

Veteran sports analyst Jason Whitlock slammed his podcast co-hosts for claiming that Angel Reese is better than Aliyah Boston.In a recent episode of &quot;Fearless&quot; posted on X on Friday, Whitlock argued with YouTubers Jon The Liquidator and Alpha Kayode. With Caitlin Clark sidelined with a right groin injury, the show discussed who will pick up the slack for the Indiana Fever.Whitlock said that Boston, a three-time WNBA All-Star, is a capable scorer. Jon The Liquidator and Kayode disagreed, saying that Reese is a better post player than Boston.&quot;Jason, Angel Reese is better at layups than Aliyah Boston,&quot; Kayode said.Whitlock replied:&quot;What did you just say? ... This is insane. Jon, you know this, he's on the same drugs as Gilbert Arenas. You gotta agree with me here. This is crazy.&quot;The co-hosts said that Reese has played &quot;way better&quot; than Boston in the past month.&quot;Angel Reese has been playing better this specific month of the season,&quot; Jon The Liquidator said.Whitlock responded:&quot;Stop the show, we're done. This is insanity, I'm done.&quot;While Reese has been consistently putting up double-double performances in her second WNBA season, Boston is averaging more points. Boston is also shooting more efficiently than Reese. In July, Reese shot more efficiently, but Boston still scored more points.In seven games, the two-time All-Star put up 13.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 51.7% shooting. Meanwhile, Boston averaged 15.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 4.1 apg on 47.6% shooting in 11 games.Jason Whitlock apologizes for co-hosts' bold take: &quot;I'm embarrased&quot;In a separate tweet on Friday, Jason Whitlock apologized for the bold claims of Jon The Liquidator and Alpha Kayode.&quot;I want to apologize to my 'Fearless' audience. I had no idea @AlphaKayode and @JonLiquidator would argue that Angel Reese was a better player than Aliyah Boston. I'm embarrassed for them. I apologize,&quot; Whitlock wrote.Jason Whitlock's co-hosts have built a following on their YouTube accounts. Jon The Liquidator's account has over 87,000 subscribers, while Kayode's Ak Nation News has close to 45,000 subscribers.This season, Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston are both averaging the most points and assists in their young careers. In 23 games, Reese is putting up 14.2 ppg 12.6 rpg, 3.7 apg and 1.5 steals per game on a career-best 44.4% shooting.On the other hand, Boston is averaging a 15.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.8 apg and 1.0 bpg on 54.8% shooting in 27 games.The Indiana Fever are No. 6 in the league with a 15-12 record. Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky have the second-worst record (7-19). They are six games behind the eighth and final playoff spot.