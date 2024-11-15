"He's spent 30 years lying about basketball career" - Jason Whitlock slams Stephen A. Smith over 'Angel Reese'-inspired workout video

Former ESPN reporter Jason Whitlock fired off a scathing shot at ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on Friday. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Smith can be seen getting some work in with Lethal Shooter, a shooting trainer who has worked with various NBA players. In the footage, Smith can be seen nailing a number of set shots, and pull-up shots.

The clip caught the attention of Jason Whitlock, who was quick to unload on Stephen A. Smith in a post where he referenced the knee injury Smith alleges derailed his career. Oftentimes, when Smith's lackluster basketball numbers in college get brought up, he points to the fact that an injury ended his career.

Jason Whitlock, however, isn't buying it and was quick to call Smith out on social media when the sports personality appeared to be hooping pain-free.

"This man is 57 years old and releasing Angel Reese workout videos because he's spent 30 years lying about a basketball career in high school and at Winston Salem State. Al Bundy is laughing at this. Just show us where they inserted the 6-inch screw in your knee."

So far, Stephen A. Smith hasn't responded, but given his track record when it comes to online feuds, it wouldn't be surprising to see him fire back at Whitlock.

"My bone cracked in half," - Looking back at Stephen A. Smith's previous comments about his career-ending knee injury

Over the years, an infographic of Stephen A. Smith's collegiate basketball stats has made the rounds online from time to time. The graphic, from Smith's time at Winston-Salem State University during the 1990-91 season, shows him averaging 1.5 points per game, and one assist per game.

When the New Orleans Pelicans used the graphic back in February to throw shade at Smith, he referenced the injury mentioned by Jason Whitlock:

"Can’t score when you can’t play due to a devastating knee injury. That’s my fact."

During an appearance on NBA Countdown in Nov. of 2022, ESPN put together an infographic comparing the collegiate numbers of Smith, JJ Redick, and Jalen Rose. As the panel laughed at his 1.5ppg average compared to the stats from Redick and Rose, he stated:

"What they're not telling you is that I only played in one game because I cracked my kneecap in half, but that's neither here nor there."

Additionally, on an episode of his Stephen A. Smith Show back in August of 2023, Smith gave what appears to be his most in-depth explanation of the injury that derailed his career.

“I’m sick and tired of people lying about my basketball resume. … I was good enough to get a basketball scholarship. I was good enough to get my education paid for with two bad knees. ...

"They said I’d never walk straight again. My bone cracked in half my first year at Winston-Salem State. I still have those knee pains to this very day in the knee that still has a six-inch screw in it that I never took out, and in the left knee because I spent years over-compensating for the pain in the right knee."

Despite that, Jason Whitlock seemingly still isn't convinced that Stephen A. is sharing the truth about his knee.

