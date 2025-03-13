"He's still balling" - Reggie Miller's sister Cheryl reshuffles her all-time rankings, giving LeBron James edge over MJ & Kobe for key reason

The way NBA legend Reggie Miller's sister Cheryl sees things, the fact that LeBron James is still competing at such a high level at 40 gives him the edge over Michael Jordan in her all-time rankings.

King James was putting together a pretty strong case to be included in the NBA's MVP race up until going down with a groin injury over the weekend.

While James' case may not have been as strong as Nikola Jokic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the future Hall of Famer had averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game throughout February.

During an appearance on All The Smoke on Thursday, Cheryl Miller spoke about a wide range of topics, from Caitlin Clark and the WNBA, to LeBron James and the NBA's GOAT debate.

After being asked to rank Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, she initially put Jordan ahead of LeBron before then changing course:

"I gotta go with MJ LeBron and then Kobe. When you look at LeBron, LeBron in my opinion is the greatest phenomenal specimen of a athlete. I don't know if we'll ever see a physical marvel of someone of his magnitude. You got to take that and then longevity. LeBron, MJ, Kobe. From longevity, and he is still balling."

"C'mon you big dummies," - Cheryl Miller calls out her peers for criticizing Caitlin Clark

During her appearance on All The Smoke, Cheryl Miller spoke about Caitlin Clark and the WNBA.

Over the past year, Miller has been an outspoken supporter of Clark's, and has continued to prop the Indiana Fever star up whenever possible.

After previously speaking about how she supported Clark throughout her rookie season during a podcast appearance this summer, Miller called out the WNBA community for being critical of Clark.

She reckons Clark bringing new viewers to the WNBA is good for everybody, and instead of criticizing the young star, her peers should embrace the overall growth of the game.

"I was like 'C'mon, you big dummies.' Is she getting hyped? Yes. But she was in the backyard. She was putting in the same time, sometimes maybe more than you were. I can't fault her for what she was given. ..."

"So with that being said, you big dummies, you getting paid now! Everybody now has an opportunity to pull up their chair and have a seat."

As the WNBA Players Association looks to negotiate their next broadcast rights deal, the added attention that has come with Clark's emergence as a star is sure to be a major selling point during negotiations.

While some members of the league may not be a fan of the hype surrounding Clark, it's clear that she's got a supporter in Cheryl Miller.

