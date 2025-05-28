"He wasn't trying to take the credit" - Diana Taurasi opens up on Kobe Bryant's impact on elevating WNBA

Diana Taurasi recently praised Kobe Bryant on the NBA legend's lasting impact on the WNBA.

In Tuesday's "We Need To Talk" show posted on X, host Ashley Nicole Moss asked Taurasi what Bryant's support meant for her and the WNBA. Taurasi said Bryant did many things for the W in the short time he retired. The LA Lakers legend died four years after his retirement in 2016.

"The beauty about Kobe post-retirement is that he was one of the first ones to really come and support the WNBA," Taurasi said. "He did it not because he wanted to be the first one to do it, he did it because he really respected our game and he understood the fundamentals of the game and how the game should be played and he saw that in us."

Taurasi said she had many conversations with the five-time NBA champion, mostly revolving around the sport. The longtime Phoenix Mercury star said Bryant gave her tips on how to "teach and coach" the next generation.

"Kobe really symbolized all those things," Taurasi added. "I got to share so many great moments with him. And what he was able to do for the WNBA and women's basketball in that short time was really validate everything we've been fighting for for so long.

"But he did it in a way where he wasn't trying to take the credit for it. Kobe made sure to make everyone understand, 'It's here already. We need to really embrace this and really cherish this.' And that's one thing that I'll always remember and cherish and love about Kobe and everything that he did and what he represented for all of us."

Taurasi grew up in Chino, California, reportedly as a Lakers fan. Bryant and Taurasi became good friends, and Bryant nicknamed Taurasi "White Mamba" in reference to his own "Black Mamba" nickname.

Like Bryant, who spent his entire NBA career with one team, Diana Taurasi played 20 seasons with the Mercury. She announced her retirement in February.

Young star says Diana Taurasi is "Kobe Bryant of women's basketball"

Diana Taurasi was praised by South Carolina Gamecocks star Raven Johnson in an April 4 article by SB Nation's Mitchell Northam.

Johnson was responding to Taurasi's comments during ESPN's broadcast of the Gamecocks' 74-57 win over the Texas Longhorns to book a ticket to the national championship game.

"Raven Johnson will have a home in the WNBA... Everytime I watch her play, she plays so hard, competes so hard," Taurasi said on April 4.

When Northam showed Taurasi's comments to Johnson, the young star responded:

"She’s like the Kobe Bryant of women’s basketball. I’m going to be thinking about this all day. It means a lot, honestly. She’s a legend. This lady knows basketball. I don’t even know what to say. That’s crazy. From her? It’s great. This is a GOAT."

Pundits and fans have said that Diana Taurasi's game is similar to Bryant's. A known scorer throughout her legendary WNBA career, Taurasi is the league's all-time scoring leader (10,646).

