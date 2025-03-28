"Heck of a run": Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings reacts to nephew Kanon Catchings' BYU Sweet 16 heartbreak

Tamika Catchings is a big fan of her nephew Kanon Catchings. When the youngster graduated from high school, the Indiana Fever legend posted videos of the event on her Instagram. The Hall of Famer continues to monitor the emerging basketball star in his career with BYU.

On Thursday, Catchings and the No. 6 Cougars lost 113-88 to second-seeded Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. After the game, the WNBA legend wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“You take the seniors out one by one to allow for the fans to thank them and cheer for them one last time!

“Heck of a run for the squad!”

Trey Stewart and Fousseyni Traore were the seniors on the roster. Graduates Trevin Knell and Mawot Mag also had their final collegiate run with the Cougars. The four got their final bows for BYU as the Crimson Tide cruised to the win.

Tamika Catchings' nephew, Kanon Catchings, barely played in the playoff game. The 6-foot-9 freshman played in the first half only and contributed two points and one rebound in five minutes.

The Cougars lost 71-67 in the first round last year to No. 11 Duquesne. They advanced two steps ahead this year before falling to the heavy favorite Alabama.

Tamika Catchings has already reached out to some of the new Indiana Fever players

Tamika Catchings is an Indiana Fever legend and easily the franchise’s most accomplished player. She led the team to its only WNBA championship in 2012 when she also won the finals MVP award. Catchings continues to have an impact on the franchise nearly a decade after her retirement.

After last year’s early playoff exit, the Fever retooled in the offseason to give Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell more help. Catchings did not wait long to make the recruits feel welcome.

DeWanna Bonner, who signed in free agency, had this to say during her introductory press conference in mid-February:

“Ever since I signed, she’s [Catchings] been checking on me every day [...] I’m just very appreciative of her.”

Tamika Catchings also spent some time with Natasha Howard, who returned to Indiana after stops in Seattle, Minnesota, New York and Dallas. The two were spotted at Fishers Event Center watching the Indiana Ignite in volleyball action.

