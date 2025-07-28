Kelsey Mitchell put on a spectacular show on the road Sunday, leading the Indiana Fever to a 93-78 victory over the Chicago Sky. Her dominant performance drew special praise from teammate Aliyah Boston, who is on a three-year, $233,468 contract, as she watched the scoring explosion unfold up close.Mitchell delivered an impressive stat line, racking up 35 points, two rebounds, six assists and three steals in just 30 minutes. She shot a blistering 12-of-19 from the field, including 7-of-10 from 3-point range, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. The outing marked the ninth 30-point game of Mitchell’s career, earning her well-deserved recognition from Boston and fans alike.Aliyah Boston took to Instagram to celebrate Kelsey Mitchell’s outstanding performance, sharing a post that highlighted the veteran guard’s scoring brilliance. The Fever center added a heartfelt caption that perfectly captured her admiration and emotions following Mitchell’s explosive showing in Chicago.&quot;And that's that hell yeahhhhhh,&quot; Boston wrote.(Image Credit: Aliyah Boston/Instagram)It was a record-breaking afternoon for Mitchell, who became the first player in franchise history to score 35 points in under 30 minutes. She also set season highs for both points and 3-pointers made. The veteran guard has been in exceptional form, currently leading the league in scoring for July with an average of 22.2 points per game.Aliyah Boston excels in complimentary role to Kelsey MitchellKelsey Mitchell played the role of Batman for the Indiana Fever on Sunday, with Aliyah Boston serving as the perfect Robin. The duo showcased their exceptional on-court chemistry, leading the team to a dominant performance against the Chicago Sky.Boston delivered another impressive double-double and made history by becoming the fastest center in WNBA history to reach 100 assists in a single season. The former South Carolina star finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. She shot 5-of-9 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in 34:34 minutes.