"Helllll yeahh big soph": Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and others show love to Sophie Cunningham's 'good vibes' message

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever rolled into the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Sunday, riding a four-game winning streak. Matched up against the team with the second-best defensive rating in the WNBA, the Fever held on to a 78-74 win. The victory improved Indiana’s run to a season-high five-game winning streak.After the game, Cunningham promptly celebrated their latest big-time win on Instagram with a post. She wrote:“Vibes are high” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAliyah Boston, who recorded her sixth straight double-double, reacted:“Helllll yeahh big soph😍😍”Natasha Howard, who finished with a game-high 21 points, chimed in with fire emojis. Lexie Hull struggled, going scoreless in 17 minutes, but contributed with her defense and hustle. She joined the fun with a reaction:“good vibes only 😍😍😍😍 “Kelsey Mitchell, another player who has helped carry the Fever, commented:“Sophhhhh♾️🫶🏾😍”Sydney Colson could not resist joining:“Stop all that damn giggling”Sophie Cunningham's teammates, including Aliyah Boston, react to her Instagram post on Sunday following impressive road win against the Seattle Storm. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG]The post showed clips of Sophie Cunningham in action and during pregame entrances. Cunningham’s video highlighted wins against the Storm, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces.The Indiana Fever are now 2-0 while amid a four-game road trip. They will face the LA Sparks on Tuesday before clashing with the Phoenix Mercury two nights later to cap off their West Coast swing.Sophie Cunningham has been key reason Fever are on five-game winning runIndiana Fever coach Stephanie White has received solid if not spectacular contributions from across the roster during their five-game winning run. Sophie Cunningham, who has been inserted by White into the starting lineup following Caitlin Clark’s groin injury in mid-July, has flourished in her new role.Since joining the starting five, Cunningham is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. She is shooting 58.7%, including 41.8% from behind the arc during that span. The Fever are 5-2 since White replaced Lexie Hull in the starting unit for the former Phoenix Mercury guard.The impact Sophie Cunningham has had on the Fever has not been limited to the box score. She is a feisty defender who never backs down from any player. Cunningham’s all-out energy, hustle and grit have been crucial for the team.