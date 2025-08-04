  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Helllll yeahh big soph": Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and others show love to Sophie Cunningham's 'good vibes' message

"Helllll yeahh big soph": Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and others show love to Sophie Cunningham's 'good vibes' message

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 04, 2025 06:10 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
"Helllll yeahh big soph": Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and others show love to Sophie Cunningham's 'good vibes' message. [photo: Imagn]

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever rolled into the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Sunday, riding a four-game winning streak. Matched up against the team with the second-best defensive rating in the WNBA, the Fever held on to a 78-74 win. The victory improved Indiana’s run to a season-high five-game winning streak.

Ad

After the game, Cunningham promptly celebrated their latest big-time win on Instagram with a post. She wrote:

“Vibes are high”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aliyah Boston, who recorded her sixth straight double-double, reacted:

“Helllll yeahh big soph😍😍”

Natasha Howard, who finished with a game-high 21 points, chimed in with fire emojis. Lexie Hull struggled, going scoreless in 17 minutes, but contributed with her defense and hustle. She joined the fun with a reaction:

“good vibes only 😍😍😍😍 “

Kelsey Mitchell, another player who has helped carry the Fever, commented:

“Sophhhhh♾️🫶🏾😍”

Sydney Colson could not resist joining:

Ad
“Stop all that damn giggling”
Sophie Cunningham&#039;s teammates, including Aliyah Boston, react to her Instagram post on Sunday following impressive road win against the Seattle Storm. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG]
Sophie Cunningham's teammates, including Aliyah Boston, react to her Instagram post on Sunday following impressive road win against the Seattle Storm. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG]

The post showed clips of Sophie Cunningham in action and during pregame entrances. Cunningham’s video highlighted wins against the Storm, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces.

Ad

The Indiana Fever are now 2-0 while amid a four-game road trip. They will face the LA Sparks on Tuesday before clashing with the Phoenix Mercury two nights later to cap off their West Coast swing.

Sophie Cunningham has been key reason Fever are on five-game winning run

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White has received solid if not spectacular contributions from across the roster during their five-game winning run. Sophie Cunningham, who has been inserted by White into the starting lineup following Caitlin Clark’s groin injury in mid-July, has flourished in her new role.

Ad

Since joining the starting five, Cunningham is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. She is shooting 58.7%, including 41.8% from behind the arc during that span. The Fever are 5-2 since White replaced Lexie Hull in the starting unit for the former Phoenix Mercury guard.

The impact Sophie Cunningham has had on the Fever has not been limited to the box score. She is a feisty defender who never backs down from any player. Cunningham’s all-out energy, hustle and grit have been crucial for the team.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications