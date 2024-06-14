"Hello 911?" "Stay away from this queen": WNBA fans go wild as Antonio Brown shoots his shot with Kysre Gondrezick

Antonio Brown has been very active speaking about WNBA players on social media. The former NFL wide receiver had a big run trolling Caitlin Clark in the months leading up to the Indiana Fever rookie’s debut in the league.

Brown's latest adventure involving the league included a Chicago Sky player. This time, however, he didn't try to troll her. Contrary to his regular appearances on X (formerly Twitter), Brown shot his shot with Kysre Gondrezick, who joined the Sky after a two-year WNBA hiatus.

"drop that zero get with a hero," the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout quote-tweeted a video of Grondrezick showing off her pre-game outfit for the Connecticut Sun game.

It's unclear if Brown was referring to Kevin Porter Jr. as the 'zero' in this situation. The former Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets player allegedly beat up Gondrezick, which resulted in his exit from the NBA.

When fans found out about this comment from Brown, reactions didn't take long to arrive.

Others even joked about calling 911 to keep Brown away from Godrenzick.

One fan told Brown to 'sit out' this one.

Antonio Brown has been a major troll for WNBA players

Before showing a 'romantic' side to Kysre Godrenzick, Antonio Brown was picking on WNBA players, missing no opportunities (and sometimes creating them) to troll them.

Caitlin Clark became the top victim of Brown. Earlier this week, he shared an edit of fashion designer Rick Owens wearing an Indiana Fever jersey, likening the designer to Clark.

He had apparently squashed the beef with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, but nothing has changed for Brown, as he keeps going after Clark.

Moreover, he also picked on two of Kysre Gondrezick's teammates after Chennedy Carter pushed Caitlin Clark in the back. Brown took to Twitter and compared Carter and Angel Brown to Sid and Diego from Ice Age.

Expand Tweet

He also called the competition a 'charity for lesbians' after learning the league would lose $50 million despite the rise in popularity.

"This is why I've found all the WNBA talk to be hilarious. Nobody actually watches it. So when you're arguing about it, you're not really arguing about a professional sport. It's more of just a charity for lesbians," he wrote on Thursday.

Despite the apparent interest in Godrenzick, Brown doesn't appear to be fond of the WNBA.