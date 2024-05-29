"Her", "All-Star" - Nika Muhl proves to be the ultimate teammate despite DNP after hyping vets

Nika Muhl has been drafted 14th overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA draft but has been in and out of the roster in her rookie year. Despite playing only two of the first seven games for her team, the former UConn Huskie is looking sharp in terms of chemistry with her teammates.

Missing the team's most recent game against the Chicago Sky, Muhl showed her appreciation to her teammates by cheering them on with their achievements on social media.

In her recent IG story, the Croatian basketball player reposted a Seattle Storm IG content, showing the team's center Ezi Magbegor's stats against the Sky tallying 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

"All-Star" captioned Muhl.

Before the post, the two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year also gave props to the team's high-scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith with the caption "Her".

LOOK: Nika Muhl praises her teammates on Instagram

Following their latest victory, the Storm are on a three-game winning streak, improving to 4-2 on the season after a slow 1-2 start.

Nika Muhl played on May 22 and 25 against the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics respectively but was just limited to playing no more than four minutes per game.

She remains scoreless in two professional games but grabbed two rebounds a night in her limited playing time.

Nika Muhl happy to be in WNBA following visa situation

Since getting drafted by the Seattle Storm, Nika Muhl has not played much with her new teammates on the court. That's largely because of visa issues, as she was previously on a student visa.

After a delay, the Croatian got her work visa approved and played her first game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Logging in 2:39 minutes, she hoisted up a missed 3-point basket and grabbed two boards.

Marked as a Sue Bird clone, Muhl is not concerned with her recent struggles to find her place on the Storm's rotation.

"I'm just so blessed to be part of this and I'm forever grateful," said Muhl after her first WNBA game (via Associated Press). "I'm probably going to go home now, and I won't be able to sleep, and just think about this day and everything that happened."

Nika Muhl laid another goose egg against the Washington Mystics, while in the Storm's recent game with the Chicago Sky, she sat on the bench, getting her first WNBA DNP.